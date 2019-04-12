LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

‘Vote for me or I will curse you,’ warns BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj

Published Apr 12, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
He is currently an MP from Unnao and has made several controversial statements in the past as well.
 Unnao will go to polls, where Maharaj is seeking another term, during the fourth phase of the elections on April 29. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party leader Sakshi Maharaj warned voters that they would be cursed by him, if they did not vote in his favour.

Maharaj said, “I am a sanyasi (monk), if you make me win, I will win; otherwise will do bhajan and kirtan in temple; but today I am here to seek your votes. I am here to beg at your door, if you refuse a sanyasi, I would take away the happiness of your family and will curse you.”

 

The party is yet to respond to Sakshi Maharaj’s statement.

Unnao will go to polls, where Maharaj is seeking another term, during the fourth phase of the elections on April 29.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, sakshi maharaj
Location: India, Delhi


