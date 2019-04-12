LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 12 Apr 2019 Sitharaman condemns ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sitharaman condemns purported letter to President on 'politicisation of Armed Forces'

ANI
Published Apr 12, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 3:33 pm IST
Sitharaman said Rashtrapati Bhawan has asserted that they have not received any such letter.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that two senior officers whose named are mentioned in the purported letter have denied signing it. (Image: ANI twitter)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that two senior officers whose named are mentioned in the purported letter have denied signing it. (Image: ANI twitter)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday condemned the circulation of a purported letter written to President Ram Nath Kovind by veterans of the Armed Forces expressing displeasure over alleged politicisation of the services.

Speaking to media here, Sitharaman said Rashtrapati Bhawan has asserted that they have not received any such letter. She also said that two senior officers whose named are mentioned in the purported letter have denied signing it.

 

"Two senior officers said they have not given consent, worrying that fake letters being signed by vested groups. It is condemnable. Rashtrapati Bhawan has also said that they have not received the letter," she said.

Earlier today, a Rashtrapati Bhavan source said that the President has not received any letter from the former officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Reacting to the matter, former Army Chief General Sunith Francis Rodrigues called it "a classic manifestation of fake news".

“I do not know what it is all about. All my life, we have been apolitical. After 42 years as an officer, it is a little late to change. We have always put India first. I do not know who these people are and it (the letter with names of officers) is a classic manifestation of fake news,” General Rodrigues told ANI.

The purported letter, which went viral on social media, named eight former services chiefs including General Rodrigues and Ex-Air Chief Nirmal Chandra Suri.

Air Chief Marshal Suri said, “This is not Admiral Ramdas’ letter and it has been done by some Major Chaudhary. He has written this letter and this was coming on WhatsApp and emails. To put an end to it, I wrote that armed forces are apolitical and support the politically elected government."

“My consent has not been taken for any such letter. And I do not agree with whatever has been written in that letter... We have been misquoted by this Major Chaudhary,” he added.

Former Army Vice Chief Lt General ML Naidu, whose name also figured in the purported letter, said, “No, my consent has not been taken for any such letter and neither have I written any such letter."

However, Major General Harsha Kakkar, an ex-officer who was also named in the letter, said, “Yes, I had given my consent for being a signatory to the letter. I had given my consent only after knowing the contents of it." 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: president ram nath kovind, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said he will meet Election Commission (EC) on Saturday over the issue of malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the ongoing general elections. (Photo: File)

Will meet EC on EVM abnormalities: Chandrababu Naidu

Adityanath also slammed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by alleging that he discriminated between Muslims and other individuals. (Image: ANI)

Terrorists, Naxals afraid of BJP government: Adityanath

Anil Sharma has been under pressure from his own party after his father, former Union minister Sukh Ram quit the BJP and joined the Congress along with Aashray Sharma (Photo: File)

BJP Himachal Minister Anil Sharma resigns after son joins Congress

The BJP candidate of Cooch Behar seat Nishit Pramanik claimed that at least 350 polling stations were rigged by the TMC. (Photo: File)

BJP alleges rigging by TMC in Cooch Behar, demands repoll



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pope kisses Sudanese leaders feet, urging them to maintain peace

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, at the Vatican. (Photo:AP)
 

RKO out of nowhere: Teen arrested for attempting WWE move on school principal; watch

According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim. (Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)
 

Here's the reason why Salman Khan says no to on-screen 'kissing' and 'nudity'

Salman Khan.
 

Video: Congress leader Khushbu Sundar slaps man in rally for misbehaving

The video shows Sundar jostling through a crowd at rally and suddenly turning and slapping a man. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Taimur steals limelight in mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie; check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym selfie. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Photograph of crying toddler at US border wins World Press Photo Award

The picture of the wailing toddler was published worldwide and caused a public outcry about Washington's controversial policy to separate thousands of migrants and their children. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Russia honours PM Modi with its highest award for promoting bilateral ties

Modi has been conferred with the award for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, the official said. (Photo: File)

Police baton charge on protesting students over death of classmate in road mishap

While the protesting students pelted stones on the police, the cops resorted to lathi-charge and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd. (Photo: ANI)

‘Vote for me or I will curse you,’ warns BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj

Unnao will go to polls, where Maharaj is seeking another term, during the fourth phase of the elections on April 29. (Photo: File)

7 dead, 9 injured after minibus collides with lorry in Andhra Pradesh

The injured were rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment. (Photo: ANI)

Vijay Mallya renews application for appeal against extradition

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss failed in his first attempt at an application seeking 'leave to appeal' in the court last Friday and had five business days to renew that application to seek a brief oral hearing before a High Court judge, where his lawyers will further plead his case against being extradited to India. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham