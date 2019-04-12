Record polling in village struck by Naxal attack

They poured into the polling Centre in full strength defying the Maoists’ call to boycott poll.

Raipur: The polling booth in Shyamgiri under Kuakonda block in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Dantewada where local BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi was killed along with four jawans in a Maoist Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on April nine, on Thursday witnessed a record polling of around 78 percent.

The polling booth is a part of Bastar (ST) Lok Sabha constituency which went to polls in the first phase of parliamentary elections in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

“The final figure on polling percentage in the booth may go up”, sources in district election office (DEO) in Dantewada said.

Tribal voters in the village of Shyamgiri were seen standing in queue at the polling booth since morning to exercise their franchise. They poured into the polling Centre in full strength defying the Maoists’ call to boycott poll. The convoy of the BJP MLA was attacked by Maoists at a place barely one km from Shyamgiri where he had gone to attend a tribal fair on the fateful day.

His bullet-proof SUV was blown up in an IED blast by Maoists while he was on way to Nakulnar.