Perfectly happy if PM Modi takes action against me: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "not invincible" and it will become clear after the Lok Sabha elections.

He also said that he would be "perfectly happy" in case Mr Modi wants to take any action against him over allegations of corruption.

Talking to reporters in Rae Bareli, after his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination papers, Rahul Gandhi said that Mr Modi had not done anything in the last five years.

He said there have been many people in the history who thought they are invincible but history proved otherwise.

"His invincibility will be in full view after the Lok Sabha polls," Rahul Gandhi said.

When asked to comment whether Mr Modi was "invincible", Ms Sonia Gandhi said not at all, adding that the 2004 elections should not be forgotten.

Replying to questions about allegations of corruption against the Congress, the party chief said, "I am perfectly happy if Modi takes any action against me."

He added that Mr Modi should answer his "three-four questions" as he reiterated his dare to the Prime Minister for a debate on the Rafale deal.

"The day he holds a debate with me, he will not be able to look into the eyes of people."

Referring to Wednesday's developments in the Supreme Court on the Rafale issue, he said Mr Modi should answer why the top court "has started investigation" in the matter.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment, on Wednesday rejected the preliminary objections raised by the Central government and as a result, will hear the Rafale review petitions on merits. The court will also look into the published documents.