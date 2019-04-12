LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 12 Apr 2019 Perfectly happy if P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Perfectly happy if PM Modi takes action against me: Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 1:27 am IST
He said there have been many people in the history who thought they are invincible but history proved otherwise.
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "not invincible" and it will become clear after the Lok Sabha elections.

He also said that he would be "perfectly happy" in case Mr Modi wants to take any action against him over allegations of corruption.

 

Talking to reporters in Rae Bareli, after his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination papers, Rahul Gandhi said that Mr Modi had not done anything in the last five years.

He said there have been many people in the history who thought they are invincible but history proved otherwise.

"His invincibility will be in full view after the Lok Sabha polls," Rahul Gandhi said.

When asked to comment whether Mr Modi was "invincible", Ms Sonia Gandhi said not at all, adding that the 2004 elections should not be forgotten.

Replying to questions about allegations of corruption against the Congress, the party chief said, "I am perfectly happy if Modi takes any action against me."

He added that Mr Modi should answer his "three-four questions" as he reiterated his dare to the Prime Minister for a debate on the Rafale deal.

"The day he holds a debate with me, he will not be able to look into the eyes of people."

Referring to Wednesday's developments in the Supreme Court on the Rafale issue, he said Mr Modi should answer why the top court "has started investigation" in the matter.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment, on Wednesday rejected the preliminary objections raised by the Central government and as a result, will hear the Rafale review petitions on merits. The court will also look into the published documents.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Women stand in queue to cast their vote in the 2019 general elections at a polling station in Nellore city on Thursday. (Photo: B. Madhu)

Nellore: Voters’ silence causing jitters to TD, YSRC

The victim took his last breathe while he was being shifted to hospital for treatment. It was said that someone from the mob hit him with a stone on the chest because of which the victim got a heart stroke and died within minutes after the incident.

Tirupati: Party workers’ clash leaves man dead

Polling commenced between one and two hours behind schedule in many places following malfunctioning of EVM's. With people lining up to vote from the early hours, the situation had caused tension to the polling officials in several parts of the district. (Photo: DC)

Polling in Nellore concludes peacefully

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Sadiq Basha death will be investigated



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut feels 'embarrassed' about being compared to Alia Bhatt; read statement

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

'Dark moment for press freedom': Edward Snowden reacts to Assange arrest

Snowden denounced Ecuador's decision to withdraw asylum from Assange. (Photo:AP)
 

All you need to know about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's stay in Ecuador

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy. (Photo:AP)
 

World's tiniest woman casts her vote in Nagpur

The 25-year old woman who is just 2 feet and 1 inch, turned up to her polling station and exercised her franchise. (Photo: ANI)
 

7 of 10 Indians ready to share personal data in exchange for lower pricing

Seven in every ten consumers in India are willing to share a significant amount of personal data with banks and insurers in exchange for lower pricing.
 

Leaked OnePlus 7 to come with a future-proof feature

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a GM1915 internal model name. (Photo: Weibo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kalvakuntla Kavitha grilled over 2BHKs

Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Nizamabad: 210 agents fill up poll booth

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Andeti Gangadhar, independent candidate said that three farmers from Hasakotthur village are in the fray as MP candidates. (Reprsentational image)

Faulty EVMs, heat test voters in Nizamabad

TRS candidate K. Kavitha shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote along with her husband D. Anil Kumar, at a polling station, during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Nizamabad on Thursday.

Pawan Kalyan breaks queue to cast vote

Pawan Kalyan

Election Commission replaces 261 ballot units

There were also complaints of EVMs not functioning. The EC replaced 261 ballot units, 55 control units and 87 VVPAT machines. After the polls closed, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao tweeted, “I am proud of the way Telangana conducted itself today in this important parliamentary election.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham