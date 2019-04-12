Noida: NaMo food packs spark furore

‘Namo Foods’ packets, which were being distributed outside a polling booth in Gautam Buddh Nagar. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Policemen on election duty in Noida were served meals in packets labelled “Namo Foods”, following which officials clarified that those were procuredfrom Namo Food Shop and not from any political party.

According to a senior police official, the packets were brought in the boot of a hatchback car and were distributed around 9.30 am among personnel deployed in Sector 15A on election duty.

Following the allegation, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said that misinformation is being spread that some policemen have been distributed food from a political party.

“This is absolutely wrong. At the local level, some food packets were procured from Namo Food Shop and not from any party,” said the SSP.

“Some people are spreading wrong and politically motivated rumours. There is no official order to procure food from any particular food outlet,” said the SSP and appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours being spread via social media (Twitter).

The polling began at 7 am Thursday in Noida, under the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency.

A total of 22.97 lakh voters are eligible to cast their vote in the constituency which has 13 candidates, including two Independents.