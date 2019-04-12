No stay on electoral bonds, parties to submit donation details by May 30: SC

The order was pronounced by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday has asked all political parties to give details of donors who donated through electoral bonds in a sealed cover to the Election Commission by May 30.

Parties have to submit the details of payment received on each bond, amount received and all other details of the donations.



The government had notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 on January 2, 2018. As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India.

(With PTI inputs)

