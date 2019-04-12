LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

NaMo TV can not air any political content without certication, directs EC

Published Apr 12, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 10:35 am IST
The poll body’s order comes following a complaint by the Congress regarding the channel.
NaMo TV, the 24-hour channel exclusively features Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches and pro-BJP content. (Photo: Narendra Modi | Twitter)
 NaMo TV, the 24-hour channel exclusively features Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and pro-BJP content. (Photo: Narendra Modi | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday directed NaMo TV to not air any political content that has not been certified by the panel.

NaMo TV, the 24-hour channel exclusively features Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches and pro-BJP content. It has been on air since March 31 across multiple private DTH (direct-to-home) networks.

 

(Photo: Election Commission of India)(Photo: Election Commission of India)

In the letter, the poll body said that it had been confirmed that there was no pre-certification of the content being displayed on NaMo TV by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

“Any political publicity materials/content, being displayed on electronic media without the requisite certification from competent authority (MCMC in this case) should be removed immediately and any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with the ECI instructions in this regard,” the order states.

The channel has been promoted across social media by both the BJP as well as the Prime Minister.

Opposition parties have alleged that broadcast rules were bent and overlooked to launch the channel, just few days ahead of the first phase of voting in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

 

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, election commission, namo tv, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi


