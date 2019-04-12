LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 12 Apr 2019 LS polls 2019: West ...
Nation, Current Affairs

LS polls 2019: West Bengal sees 81 per cent turnout, Bihar lowest at 50 per cent

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 1:00 am IST
No voting in 15 Odisha booths due to fear of Maoists, Naxals triggered IED blast in Maharashtra.
There were widespread reports of Electronic Voting Machine malfunction, missing names from voters’ list and sporadic violence as well.
 There were widespread reports of Electronic Voting Machine malfunction, missing names from voters’ list and sporadic violence as well.

New Delhi: The great Indian electoral tamasha rolled out on Thursday as 91 Lok Sabha constituencies in 21 states went to polls in the first phase of elections.
There were IED blasts in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh and reports of EVM glitches and multiple complaints from voters about their names not being on the electoral list.

While no average polling percentage was available for the first phase in total, the highest polling percentage of 81 per cent was registered in West Bengal where the two North Bengal constituencies of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar voted.

 

The lowest voter turnout — 50 per cent, was in Bihar where four seats went to the hustings.

Voter turnouts for the other states were: Arunachal Pradesh  (66 per cent), Bihar (50 per cent), Lakshadweep (66 per cent), Maharashtra (56 per cent), Meghalaya (67.16 per cent), Odisha (68 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (63.69 per cent), Sikkim (69 per cent), Mizoram (60 per cent), Nagaland (78 per cent), Manipur (78.2 per cent), Tripura (81.8 per cent), Assam (68 per cent), West Bengal (81 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (70.67 per cent), Chhattisgarh (56 per cent) Telangana (60 per cent), Uttarakhand (57.85 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (54.49 per cent).

There were widespread reports of Electronic Voting Machine malfunction, missing names from voters’ list and sporadic violence as well.

Even as the Election Commission in a press conference claimed that there were no untoward incidents, the BSP claimed that in UP police stopped Dalit voters from going to poll booths.

CPI(M) cried foul in Tripura west, claiming people were not being allowed to vote for the party. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed voter names had been deleted across the country. The Congress claimed that the Nagaland deputy chief minister voted eight times.

According to reports, there was no voting in 15 Odisha booths because of the fear of Maoists.

Addressing an election rally in Silchar, Assam, hours before voting in the first phase ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he sensed a “massive Modi government wave”.

Mr Modi, whose BJP became the first party to gain majority on its own in three decades, said the mood in the country can be guessed by the crowds in his rallies.

“Which way the winds are blowing, can be seen from your enthusiasm. Today voting is taking place in the first phase in some parts of the country. From what we know so far, a zabardast (massive) wave for ‘phir ek baar Modi Sarkar (Modi government again)’ is visible.” Polling for the seven-phase general elections ends on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23. In Maharashtra, Naxals triggered an IED blast near a polling booth in Waghezari area of Gadchiroli district while voting was underway, police said. There were no casualties.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: lok sabha constituencies, evm, voter turnout
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Women stand in queue to cast their vote in the 2019 general elections at a polling station in Nellore city on Thursday. (Photo: B. Madhu)

Nellore: Voters’ silence causing jitters to TD, YSRC

The victim took his last breathe while he was being shifted to hospital for treatment. It was said that someone from the mob hit him with a stone on the chest because of which the victim got a heart stroke and died within minutes after the incident.

Tirupati: Party workers’ clash leaves man dead

Polling commenced between one and two hours behind schedule in many places following malfunctioning of EVM's. With people lining up to vote from the early hours, the situation had caused tension to the polling officials in several parts of the district. (Photo: DC)

Polling in Nellore concludes peacefully

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Sadiq Basha death will be investigated



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut feels 'embarrassed' about being compared to Alia Bhatt; read statement

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

'Dark moment for press freedom': Edward Snowden reacts to Assange arrest

Snowden denounced Ecuador's decision to withdraw asylum from Assange. (Photo:AP)
 

All you need to know about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's stay in Ecuador

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy. (Photo:AP)
 

World's tiniest woman casts her vote in Nagpur

The 25-year old woman who is just 2 feet and 1 inch, turned up to her polling station and exercised her franchise. (Photo: ANI)
 

7 of 10 Indians ready to share personal data in exchange for lower pricing

Seven in every ten consumers in India are willing to share a significant amount of personal data with banks and insurers in exchange for lower pricing.
 

Leaked OnePlus 7 to come with a future-proof feature

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a GM1915 internal model name. (Photo: Weibo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Names of those who voted in December missing

In response to the complaints, the State Election Commission, which had apologised in December after 30 lakh names went missing from the list.

Hyderabad: Elections were peaceful – Director General of Police

Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms are likely today – Indian Meteorological Department

According to the IMD, “Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in many of the districts.” (Representational image)

Centre told to tweak organ donation law

Telangana tops south India in organ donation, and the scarcity of the preservation solution is found to be one hindrance in retrieving organs and transporting them across cities.

'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar': PM says as country votes in first phase

Protection to Assamese language, culture and identity will be ensured while considering the Bill again, Modi assured. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham