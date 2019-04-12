LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 12 Apr 2019 ‘India concern ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘India concerned over threats from space’: Pentagon defends ASAT test

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2019, 8:18 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 8:18 am IST
On Mar 27, India achieved historic feat by shooting down low-orbit satellite with ground-to-space missile, making country space power.
The test made India the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to have the ASAT capabilities. (Photo: AFP)
 The test made India the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to have the ASAT capabilities. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi/Washington: India is concerned about the “threats” it faces in space, the Pentagon has said, defending the country for acquiring anti-satellite (ASAT) missile test capabilities.

On March 27, India achieved a historic feat by shooting down its own low-orbit satellite with a ground-to-space missile, making the country a space power.

 

The test made India the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to have the ASAT capabilities.

 “The first lesson from the Indian ASAT is just the simple question of why did they do that. And the answer should be, I think to all the committee looking at it, is that they did that because they are concerned about threats to their nation from space,” US Strategic Command Commander General John E Hyten told members of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

 “And therefore, they feel they have to have a capability to defend themselves in space,” Hyten told Senate Armed Services Committee while responding to a question from Senators on the need for India to do anti-satellite missile test, and the debris it generated in the space.

After India’s test, NASA termed as a “terrible thing” the country’s shooting down of one of its satellites, saying it created about 400 pieces of orbital debris, endangering the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine had said about 60 pieces were tracked and out of which 24 are going above the apogee of the ISS.

Hyten advocated for the development of some kind of international norms of behaviour in space.

 “And where those norms of behaviour should begin, from my opinion, is with debris, because as the combatant commander responsible for space today, I don’t want more debris,” said the top Pentagon commander.

Raising the issue, Senator Tim Kaine said India announced last month that it had successfully conducted a test of an anti-satellite weapon.

 “So, they had something in low earth orbit. They used an anti-satellite weapon to down, and it resulted in - the estimate’s right now 400 pieces of debris, 24 which are large enough to potentially pose a threat to the International Space Station,” he said.

 “There have been other instances like this. There was a Chinese - a similar effort in 2007 that led to the catalogued 100,000 pieces of debris, many of which are still observing in debris fields that pose danger to other assets in space,” he said.

There was a collision in ‘09 between a working US satellite and a sort of defunct Soviet era satellite that -kind of a fender bender that produced debris. Then this debris causes challenges, he added.

 “If we think that space is going to be more of a traffic jam, more satellites for all kinds of purposes up there, what should we be thinking about as a Senate in this committee or in Foreign Relations about sort of the rules?” he asked.

 “What should the rules environment be, and what should we be doing to try to promote rules? India is an ally. We’re not talking about an adversary doing something. We’re talking about them testing some capacity, but then that creates challenges for all kinds of uses of space. How should we be solving problems like that?” Kaine asked.

...
Tags: mission shakti, asat, nasa
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

She has said she did not complete her Bachelor of Commerce (Part-I) — a three-year degree course — from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning in 1994. (Photo: File)

In election affidavit, Smriti Irani says she is not a graduate

The chief electoral officer Sunday had sought a report from Saharanpur district administration on Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's speech during the joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Deoband. (Photo: ANI)

EC issues show-cause notice to Mayawati, says she violated poll code

Mayawati (Photo: ANI)

Poor became poorer, rich got richer under BJP rule: Mayawati

MK Stalin (Photo: PTI/File)

MK Stalin takes a dig at ‘Chowkidar’ PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photograph of crying toddler at US border wins World Press Photo Award

The picture of the wailing toddler was published worldwide and caused a public outcry about Washington's controversial policy to separate thousands of migrants and their children. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian student in Abu Dhabi developed robots to protect marine life, help farmers

Sainath Manikandan, a student at GEMS United Indian School, built the Marine Robot Cleaner (MBot Cleaner) that helps preserve the marine environment and Agriculture Robot (Agribot) that help reduce the labour of farmers who work in hot countries like the UAE, Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s PDA upsets family; read why

Farhan and Shibani during their vacation in Mexico. (Photo: Instagram)
 

‘3-person’ baby boy born in Greece

The experimental form of IVF uses an egg from mother, sperm from father and another egg from a donor woman.
 

Kangana Ranaut feels 'embarrassed' about being compared to Alia Bhatt; read statement

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

'Dark moment for press freedom': Edward Snowden reacts to Assange arrest

Snowden denounced Ecuador's decision to withdraw asylum from Assange. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nellore: Voters’ silence causing jitters to TD, YSRC

Women stand in queue to cast their vote in the 2019 general elections at a polling station in Nellore city on Thursday. (Photo: B. Madhu)

Tirupati: Party workers’ clash leaves man dead

The victim took his last breathe while he was being shifted to hospital for treatment. It was said that someone from the mob hit him with a stone on the chest because of which the victim got a heart stroke and died within minutes after the incident.

Supreme Court nod for green crackers making on PESO formula

Supreme Court

Justice delayed is justice denied too

Saravana Bhavan owner. (Picture courtesy: Wikipedia)

M K Stalin lacks etiquette, says CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigns in Namakkal on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham