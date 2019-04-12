LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

EC issues show-cause notice to Mayawati, says she violated poll code

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2019, 8:25 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 8:25 am IST
Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwarlu had received several complaints and he sought a report from the district administration on issue.
The chief electoral officer Sunday had sought a report from Saharanpur district administration on Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's speech during the joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Deoband. (Photo: ANI)
 The chief electoral officer Sunday had sought a report from Saharanpur district administration on Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's speech during the joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Deoband. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Mayawati over her speech in Deoband appealing to Muslims not to vote for a particular party, finding that the BSP chief had prima facie violated the model code of conduct.

The chief electoral officer Sunday had sought a report from Saharanpur district administration on Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's speech during the joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Deoband.

 

Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwarlu had received several complaints and he sought a report from the district administration on the issue. The commission, in its notice to Mayawati, said prima facie it is of the opinion that the BSP chief has violated provisions of the model code of conduct.

It also asked Mayawati to explain her stand regarding her statement. The EC said she should give an explanation within 24 hours of receiving the notice otherwise it would take its decision without making any further reference to her. State BJP vice president J P S Rathore had also written to the chief electoral officer, alleging that appealing to Muslims not to vote for a particular party amounts to fanning religious passion and is a hindrance in holding free and fair polls.

During the rally on Sunday, Mayawati said the Congress was busy dividing the votes and cautioned the gathering to guard against any such attempt. "In western UP, where people of all communities live...in Saharanpur, Bareilly, where there is a huge Muslim population...I want to tell the Muslim community...don't divide your votes...give it to the BSP, SP and RLD alliance," she had said.

...
