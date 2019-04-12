LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

BJP leaders booked for clicking selfies in poll booths in Uttarakhand

Published Apr 12, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
As per guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, clicking photos inside a polling booth is strictly prohibited.
Eleven people have been booked for taking selfies inside polling booths in Uttarakhand during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections (Photo: representational I file)
 Eleven people have been booked for taking selfies inside polling booths in Uttarakhand during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections (Photo: representational I file)

Dehradun : Eleven people, including four leaders, have been booked for taking selfies inside polling booths in various cities in Uttarakhand on Thursday during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

As per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, carrying a mobile phone or clicking photos inside a polling booth is strictly prohibited.
"Clicking pictures of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) or a selfie with it amounts to the breach of voting privacy and cases against these people have been registered for the same offence," Saujanya, the Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand state informed ANI.

 

Voting for all five parliamentary constituencies in the state took place on Thursday. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Tags: election commision, selfie


