Biggest Lok Sabha poll show at Doordarshan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published Apr 12, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 1:32 am IST
The Lok Sabha polls for 543 constituencies is being held in seven phases for which the counting is scheduled for May 23.
The coverage — which is the biggest ever embarked upon by the national broadcaster — is also being telecast on its channel DD India simultaneously.
 The coverage — which is the biggest ever embarked upon by the national broadcaster — is also being telecast on its channel DD India simultaneously.

New Delhi: The public service broadcaster, Doordarshan, has made unprecedented arrangements for the impartial and extensive coverage of 2019 Lok Sabha electoral process. Doordarshan News, has made provision for coverage of elections from all states, deploying reporters and dozens of live broadcast DSNG vans across the country to facilitate extensive coverage of the electoral process.

With the digital penetration of the country at an all time high, tor the first time ever a provision has been also been made for a simultaneous coverage and live telecast of the DD News feed on social media sites like YouTube and FaceBook.

 

The coverage — which is the biggest ever embarked upon by the national broadcaster — is also being telecast on its channel DD India simultaneously.

Sources stated that special programmes have also begun airing on DD News since the day the Election Commission of India announced the initiation of the poll processs in the country. Distinct programmes like Janadesh are aired daily on issues related to the voters, another programme Janmat is aired on the weekends, while Election Express tries to provide ground reports from various Lok Sabha constituencies. Sources pointed out that DD News was perhaps the only news channel that had deployed reportes in all states of North East India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

It is learnt that reporters and programming staff of the channel had conducted dry runs of the broadcast process for over a fortnight in an effort to provide a glitch free telecast of the entire process, that is scheduled to take place over a period of almost two months.

The Lok Sabha polls for 543 constituencies is being held in seven phases for which the counting is scheduled for May 23.

Voting for the first phase of polls was conducted across 91 seats spread on Thursday.

...
