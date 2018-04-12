search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TTD archakas begin ved pujas at temples in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2018, 2:44 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 2:44 am IST
As many as 70 ved pundits of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam performed vedic chanting for more than three hours till 7.30 pm.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam ved pandits perform ‘Chaturveda Parayanam’ for ‘Loka Kalyanam’ at the Sri Ganesh temple near Rathifile bus station in Secunderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam ved pandits perform ‘Chaturveda Parayanam’ for ‘Loka Kalyanam’ at the Sri Ganesh temple near Rathifile bus station in Secunderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A three-day ‘Chaturveda Parayanam’ programme commenced at the Sri Ganesh temple beside Rathifile bus station in Secunderabad on Wednesday. 

As many as 70 ved pundits of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam performed vedic chanting for more than three hours till 7.30 pm.  Temple senior archaka Somashekara Sharma said this programme would be held at the same time on Thursday and from 7 am to 11.30 am on the concluding day on Friday. 

 

“Pandits would be chanting mantras from Rig, Yajur, Sama and Atharva vedas which will create positive vibrations within the temple and also for the state. This spiritual programme is for ‘Loka Kalyanam,” he added. TTD is conducting vedic chanting programme every month in various temples in the city.

Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanam, secunderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 things to know before going vegan

According to studies, the more gradually people transition to veganism, the more likely they are to stick to it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Food review: Digging into some decadent delicacies, home style

Eggless Choco Orange Lava Cake by FreshMenu.
 

‘Um... no’: Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

Durbin was among many senators who grilled Zuckerberg on what the social network collected on its users.
 

Weight loss may be an indicator of cancer

Unintended weight loss in people over 60 exceeded the three per cent risk threshold for urgent investigation in NICE guidelines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have you experienced Instagram's new 'Focus' feature?

Instagram noted that the update will be available as part of the app's latest version 39.0 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
 

Cauvery row: Homecoming cut short! CSK’s IPL 2018 matches moved out of Chennai

Just a day after Chennai Super Kings’ happy homecoming at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the last-over thriller on Tuesday, the cricket fans in Chennai are dealt with a big blow as MS Dhoni-led CSK’s home games are shifted out of the city following protests over Cauvery row. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana State BIE results tomorrow

About 4,36,000 students appeared for the Telangana Intermediate first-year examinations.

Telangana: Only chairman left to hold TSERC rudder

(TSERC) has turned into a one-man army with the term of the finance director getting over recently and the post of the technical director having remained vacant for over a year.

Hyderabad: Do or die, residents tell SCB

Residents of Secunderabad Cantonment were busy serving an ultimatum to elected representatives to find a permanent solution to road closure problem during the meeting.

Deep brain stimulation better treatment for Parkinson’s

But the disease takes 15 years to get worse and doctors are opting for medication and therapy with early diagnosis so that it can be controlled. (Cedit: YouTube)

Telangana: Ration portability proves a huge hit

Ration portability has received huge response which is beyond our expectations.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham