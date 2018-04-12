TTD archakas begin ved pujas at temples in Hyderabad

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam ved pandits perform ‘Chaturveda Parayanam’ for ‘Loka Kalyanam’ at the Sri Ganesh temple near Rathifile bus station in Secunderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A three-day ‘Chaturveda Parayanam’ programme commenced at the Sri Ganesh temple beside Rathifile bus station in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

As many as 70 ved pundits of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam performed vedic chanting for more than three hours till 7.30 pm. Temple senior archaka Somashekara Sharma said this programme would be held at the same time on Thursday and from 7 am to 11.30 am on the concluding day on Friday.

“Pandits would be chanting mantras from Rig, Yajur, Sama and Atharva vedas which will create positive vibrations within the temple and also for the state. This spiritual programme is for ‘Loka Kalyanam,” he added. TTD is conducting vedic chanting programme every month in various temples in the city.