Security withdrawn from Rabri Devi’s house

Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi talks to the media after security was withdrawn from her residence, in Patna on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Hours after former Bihar CM Rabri Devi’s house was raided by the CBI, the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar ordered the removal of security cover from her official residence on Tuesday.

Rabri Devi feels that the action was part of a conspiracy to kill her husband Lalu Yadav, who is currently serving jail term in connection with fodder scam cases.

This action prompted her to write a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in which she said that the home ministry will be responsible if anything happens to me or my family.

Rabri Devi and her two sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, “returned” their state security cover in protest.

State government officials and the ruling Janata Dal (United) defended the recall of security from Rabri Devi's house last night, saying the house guards had been provided to her husband Lalu Prasad, who enjoys ‘Z’ category security.

Accordingly, the guards were asked to return as the RJD supremo is currently in jail, they said.

“Just now at the stroke of midnight, Nitish Kumar has called back 18 house guards deployed in the security of the two ex-CMs. Surrendering our security to Nitish ji so that he can increase his own security as he is the most namby-pamby CM of the country,” Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet.

“Returning the security provided to my mother Rabri Devi as ex-CM, to my brother as an MLA and to me as Leader of the Opposition. Hope Nitish Kumar gives up acting spitefully and concentrates on doing something constructive,” he added.