NGT rejects petition for probe on Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project

Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday rejected a petition for the constitution of an inquiry commission to look into the environmental clearances obtained by the Telangana state government for the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project.

The petition was filed by Hayat Uddin, a farmer from Vemulaghat village of Medak district. The village will be submerged due to the construction of Mallanna Sagar Dam as part of the Kaleshwaram Project.

The state government has submitted all the Project-related details sought by the NGT in a 5,000-page report.

The petitioner pointed out that there had been a 22-day delay in the submission of details regarding the environmental clearances. He sought the establishment of a commission to conduct an inquiry into the issue. He also sought time to go through all the details contained in the report.

The NGT made it clear that there is no need for a commission to be set up to conduct an inquiry into the environmental clearances as the government had already submitted a comprehensive report containing all the relevant details.

Granting the petitioner time to go through the report, the NGT posted the case for hearing on May 10.