JEE Main 2018 questions similar to Narayana institute's 2016 model paper

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUSHA PUPPALA
Published Apr 12, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 1:09 am IST
IIT-JEE (Main) was held on Sunday for about 10.43 lakh candidates in 112 cities in India and abroad.
The offline exam, conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), was held in 104 cities across 1,613 centres across the country and in eight centres in as many countries abroad.
 The offline exam, conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), was held in 104 cities across 1,613 centres across the country and in eight centres in as many countries abroad. (Photo: File/DC) (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Some questions of Set B Physics paper of JEE Mains 2018 exam paper are allegedly similar to a model paper issued by Narayana IIT academy of 2016. JEE candidates are in shock after learning that about seven or eight questions in the JEE mains paper were similar to a model paper issued by the Hyderabad-based coaching institute.

While Narayana said the model paper which went viral is fake and is being circulated to tarnish their image, the CBSE confirmed that the questions were similar, but denied they were from their original question papers.

 

IIT-JEE (Main) was held on Sunday for about 10.43 lakh candidates in 112 cities in India and abroad. 

The offline exam, conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), was held in 104 cities across 1,613 centres across the country and in eight centres in as many countries abroad.

