search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

ISRO successfully launches last navigation satellite in IRNSS series

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Apr 12, 2018, 11:09 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 11:13 am IST
PSLV-C41 successfully launched 1,425 kg IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite in textbook style on Thursday.
PSLV-C41 lifted off majestically leaving orange flames behind illuminating the Shar during the predawn launch at 4.04 am IST, as planned, from the First Launch Pad. (Photo: DC)
 PSLV-C41 lifted off majestically leaving orange flames behind illuminating the Shar during the predawn launch at 4.04 am IST, as planned, from the First Launch Pad. (Photo: DC)

Sriharikota: In its forty third flight, ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C41 successfully launched the 1,425 kg IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite in textbook style on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota of SPSR Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

PSLV-C41 lifted off majestically leaving orange flames behind illuminating the Shar during the predawn launch at 4.04 am IST, as planned, from the First Launch Pad.  

 

After a flight lasting about 19 minutes, the vehicle achieved a Sub Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit with a perigee (nearest point to earth) of 281.5 km and an apogee (farthest point to earth) of 20,730 km inclined at an angle of 19.2 degree to the equator following which IRNSS-1I separated from PSLV.

After separation, the solar panels of IRNSS-1I were deployed automatically. ISRO's Master Control Facility (MCF) at Hassan, Karnataka took over the control of the satellite.

In the coming days, orbit manoeuvres will be performed from MCF to position the satellite at 55 deg East longitude in the planned Geosynchronous Orbit with an inclination of 29 deg to the equator.

IRNSS-1I is the latest member of the ‘Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC)’ system.

NavIC, also known as Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), is an independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide position information in the Indian region and 1500 km around the Indian mainland.

A number of ground facilities responsible for IRNSS satellite ranging  and monitoring, generation and transmission of navigation parameters, satellite control, network timing, etc., have been established in many locations across the country as part of NavIC.

Till now, PSLV has successfully launched 52 Indian satellites and 237 customer satellites from abroad.

Tags: isro, pslv, irnss-1i, satish dhawan space centre
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dhoni’s comfort 1 of the major reasons for Pune switch for CSK home games: MCA prez

“We (MCA) are hopeful (about good response) because Pune has always supported the outside teams as well. (MS) Dhoni was playing in Pune last time and he was a major attraction for the Pune crowd,” said the Maharashtra Cricket Association president Abhay Apte. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018: Here's MS Dhoni-led CSK's updated schedule post shifting home venue to Pune

After opening their IPL 2018 campaign with two back-to-back wins, the Chennai franchise will look to continue their winning ways when they face off against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2018: 'Gutted' over home games moved out of Chennai, here's what CSK stars said

The joy of homecoming was shortlived for MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings after protest outside stadium over Cauvery water crises. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018: Suresh Raina to miss next 2 CSK games after suffering calf injury vs KKR

Suresh Raina's injury comes as a huge blow. after losing Kedar Jadhav due to hamstring injury. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Uber to go all out with ride-share, car-share, train tickets

Later this month in San Francisco, the ride-hailing firm will launch Uber Rent in collaboration with Getaround, a peer-to-peer car sharing service that offers privately owned cars for rent. (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple Music hits 48 million subscribers, appoints new head

Schusser, who joined Apple 14 years ago, will report directly to Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue and will also oversee Apple’s services outside the United States, including the App Store and iTunes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not defending anyone in Unnao rape case, CBI to decide on arrest: Police

The police said a case of rape was not filed earlier because of discrepancies in the statement of the victim. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

ISRO successfully launches key satellite days after first failure

IRNSS-1I is expected to replace IRNSS-1A, the first of the seven navigation satellites, that was rendered ineffective after its three rubidium atomic clocks failed. (Photo: www.isro.gov.in)

UP govt orders CBI probe against BJP MLA for Unnao rape, custodial murder

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered registration of an FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman in Unnao district. (Photo: PTI)

Minaret of Taj Mahal's entry gate collapses in heavy rain

The pillar located on the southern entry gate of the monument fell due to rain on Thursday past midnight, according to sources. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Children’s rights violated: Corporal punishment tops list

(KSPCR) says that of over 120 cases of child rights violations reported since January till March this year, majority are of corporal punishment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham