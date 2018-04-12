search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘History will not pardon us,’ writes senior SC judge to CJI on pending appointments

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Justice Kurian alleges govt sitting on Collegium’s recommendations on 2 appointments.
In his letter, Justice Kurian Joseph wrote 'history will not pardon us' if the top court did not respond to the government sitting on the Collegium’s recommendation of elevating a senior judge and a senior advocate to the top court. (Photo: PTI)
 In his letter, Justice Kurian Joseph wrote 'history will not pardon us' if the top court did not respond to the government sitting on the Collegium’s recommendation of elevating a senior judge and a senior advocate to the top court. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Concerned with the delay by the government in appointing two senior judges to the Supreme Court, top judge Justice Kurian Joseph has written to Chief Justice Dipak Misra saying the “very life and existence” of the apex court was under threat.

Justice Kurian wrote “history will not pardon us” if the top court did not respond to the government sitting on the Collegium’s recommendation of elevating a senior judge and a senior advocate to the top court.

 

The Collegium had recommended in February that senior advocate Indu Malhotra and Chief Justice of Uttarakhand KM Joseph be elected judges to the Supreme Court.

In his appeal, Justice Kurian said: “It is the first time in the history of this court where nothing is known as to what has happened to a recommendation after three months.”

He appealed that the Chief Justice set up a seven-member bench of senior judges to suo motu take up the matter of this delay, a report in The Indian Express said.

The report said Justice Kurian has demanded urgent intervention by the CJI, saying “if there is no normal delivery on completion of the gestation period, what is urgently done is a caesarean section. Unless such a surgical intervention is made at an appropriate time, the child in the womb dies.”

Justice Kurian has sent the letter to the other 22 Supreme Court judges. He has said: “Government owes a duty to take a call on the recommendation as soon as the same is sent by the Collegium. Failure to discharge their duty by sitting over on the recommendations of the Collegium doing nothing, in administrative law, is abuse of power.”

Justice Kurian warned that the judiciary should be independent of the Executive. He wrote: “More than anything else, it sends a wrong message which is loud and clear to all judges down the line not to cause any displeasure to the Executive lest they should suffer. Is this not a threat to the independence of the judiciary?”

If this demand is accepted, it would mean that seven senior-most SC judges could pass an order asking the government to decide on the pending recommendations of the Collegium.

Tags: justice kurian joseph, kurian joseph letter, supreme court, dipak misra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hope for peanut allergy patients as scientists create vaccine

According to Dr O’Konek, by re-directing the immune responses, the vaccine not only suppresses the response but prevents activation of cells that would initiate allergic reactions. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Beware men: Your smartphone could affect your reproductive health adversely

Keeping the cell phone in front pockets for over 4 hours daily is found to be associated with the percentage of immature sperms. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Marriage makes people happier if they earn less than $60,000: Study

Marriage makes people happier if they earn less than $60,000. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Surgery to remove cancer could cause tumours to spread

Surgery to remove cancer could cause tumours to spread. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Despacito and other top music videos on YouTube were deleted, here's why

The video was then temporarily pulled down until the problem was fixed.
 

Shocking new trend involves people removing scar tissue using rubber-bands

A reaction may also cause death due to gangrene if a large part of the tissue doesn’t get blood supply (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt's commitment to peace, people and territory: Modi at DefExpo

Inaugurating the Defence Expo in Thiruvidanthai in Tamil Nadu, Modi said the Defence Procurement Procedure was revised with many specific provisions for stimulating growth of the domestic defence industry. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Justice Chelameswar unhappy over SC affairs, says someone running relentless tirade

Justice Chelameswar on Thursday said he had written a letter a few days ago to highlight affairs in the Supreme Court and in the country. (Photo: PTI)

Calcutta HC stays West Bengal panchayat poll process till further orders

The Calcutta High Court has imposed cost of Rs 5 lakh on BJP for misleading the court. (Photo: Facebook)

12 dead as rainstorm hits eastern Rajasthan 

Of late, rain and storms have been a frequent occurrence in the northern belt of the country as pre-monsoon conditions are setting in. (Photo: ANI)

Victim known for filing false cases: BJP MLA defends Unnao rape accused

'Still so many questions are being raised on me, even after my father's murder. How will I get justice? CBI probe is fine but first MLA (Kuldeep Singh Sengar should be arrested as he will influence probe, I now fear for my uncle's life,' the victim said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham