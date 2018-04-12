search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Incentives to states undertaking population control: PM Modi in TN

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
PM Modi said allegations levelled against Centre of being biased against certain states are ‘baseless’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the inauguration of the Patient Care Facilities at Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai, in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Twitter/@MIB_India)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the inauguration of the Patient Care Facilities at Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai, in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Twitter/@MIB_India)

Chennai: After southern states raised concerns over the 15th Finance Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the commission has been directed to consider incentivising the states undertaking measures to implement population control.

The Prime Minister also refuted the allegations levelled against the Centre of being biased against certain states or a particular region and termed them as ‘baseless’.

 

"The Union Government has suggested to the Finance Commission to consider incentivising states who have worked on population control. Thus, a state like Tamil Nadu, which has devoted a lot of effort, energy and resources towards population control would certainly benefit," Modi said at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee building of a Cancer Institute in Chennai.

On Tuesday, the finance ministers of three southern states and one Union Territory highlighted loopholes in the ToRs prescribed by the 15th Finance Commission for allocation of funds to states.

At a conclave of finance ministers of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, the ministers argued that with the present guidelines in place, states with higher population would be entitled to a larger share of tax resources, while those that undertook measures for population control would incur losses.

They also demanded an increase in power to state governments, as they were primarily responsible for undertaking developmental activities.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, 15th finance commission
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man loses nose, lips and legs after a dog scratch triggered infection

Jaco, a psychiatrist who specialises in treating patients with dementia, was at work when he developed flu-like symptoms. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Do you have the b**ls: Gautam Gambhir slams authorities over Unnao, Kathua rape cases

Gambhir also expressed his anger over the lawyers who opposed the Kathua case. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hope for peanut allergy patients as scientists create vaccine

According to Dr O’Konek, by re-directing the immune responses, the vaccine not only suppresses the response but prevents activation of cells that would initiate allergic reactions. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Beware men: Your smartphone could affect your reproductive health adversely

Keeping the cell phone in front pockets for over 4 hours daily is found to be associated with the percentage of immature sperms. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Marriage makes people happier if they earn less than $60,000: Study

Marriage makes people happier if they earn less than $60,000. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Surgery to remove cancer could cause tumours to spread

Surgery to remove cancer could cause tumours to spread. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kathua case: Meerut student travelled to J&K to rape 8-yr-old, says chargesheet

The body of 8-year-old girl was found in the forests near her village on January 17. (YouTube | Screengrab)

Deliver justice to Tamil Nadu on Cauvery dispute: Kamal Haasan to PM Modi

Kamal Haasan asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow the Supreme Court judgement, and also posted an open letter to him. (Photo: File)

At DefExpo, PM Modi says UPA’s ‘policy paralysis’ affected military preparedness

In his address after inaugurating the four-day Defence Expo in Thiruvidanthai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said laziness, incompetence or 'perhaps some hidden motives' of the previous government had badly impacted the defence sector. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

VK Singh seeks Justice for Asifa, says 'we have failed her as humans'

Union Minister VK Singh on Thursday expressed disappointment over the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File/PTI)

Judgement on SC/ST Act has diluted provisions of law: Centre to SC

The Centre said the Supreme Court verdict, which had dealt with an issue of a 'very sensitive nature', has caused 'commotion', 'anger, unease and a sense of disharmony' in the country. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham