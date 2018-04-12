search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Can’t question CJI’s power to allocate cases: Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2018, 2:17 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 2:26 am IST
No mandamus can ask a rule-making body to make rules: Supreme Court.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Reiterating the legal position that the Chief Justice of India is the “Master of the Roster”, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the CJI’s authority in allocation of cases and selection of benches couldn’t be questioned on the grounds of alleged “arbitrariness”. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud dismissed a PIL filed by advocate Asok Pande for a direction to evolve a “set procedure” for allocation of cases and selection of benches.

Writing the judgment, Justice Chandrachud quoted a five-judge bench ruling in November 2017 that the CJI, though considered as an equal among all Supreme Court judges, is the “Master of the Roster” and no one can question the CJI’s authority.

 

It may be recalled that on January 12, four top judges — J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B. Lokur and Kurian Joseph — had alleged that there was no transparency in the allocation of cases and cited the Judge Loya case in this regard. 

Dismissing the PIL, which again raised this issue, the bench said in view of this binding elucidation of the authority of the Chief Justice of India, the relief, which the petitioner sought, was manifestly misconceived. For one thing, it is a well-settled principle that no mandamus can issue to direct a body or authority which is vested with a rule-making power to make the rules or to make them in a particular manner.

The bench said the Supreme Court has been authorised under Article 145 to frame the rules of procedure. A writ of mandamus of the nature sought could not be issued. Similarly, the petitioner was not entitled to seek a direction that benches of this court should be constituted in a particular manner or, as he seeks, that there should be separate divisions of this court. The former lies exclusively in the domain of the prerogative powers of the Chief Justice.

From an institutional perspective, the bench said the CJ is placed at the helm of the apex court. In the allocation of cases and the constitution of benches, the Chief Justice has an exclusive prerogative.

Tags: supreme court of india, chief justice dipak misra, chief justice of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Legal bodies criticise ruling on Chief Justice of India primacy
There is no presumption of guilt: ASG


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 things to know before going vegan

According to studies, the more gradually people transition to veganism, the more likely they are to stick to it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Food review: Digging into some decadent delicacies, home style

Eggless Choco Orange Lava Cake by FreshMenu.
 

‘Um... no’: Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

Durbin was among many senators who grilled Zuckerberg on what the social network collected on its users.
 

Weight loss may be an indicator of cancer

Unintended weight loss in people over 60 exceeded the three per cent risk threshold for urgent investigation in NICE guidelines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have you experienced Instagram's new 'Focus' feature?

Instagram noted that the update will be available as part of the app's latest version 39.0 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
 

Cauvery row: Homecoming cut short! CSK’s IPL 2018 matches moved out of Chennai

Just a day after Chennai Super Kings’ happy homecoming at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the last-over thriller on Tuesday, the cricket fans in Chennai are dealt with a big blow as MS Dhoni-led CSK’s home games are shifted out of the city following protests over Cauvery row. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Only chairman left to hold TSERC rudder

(TSERC) has turned into a one-man army with the term of the finance director getting over recently and the post of the technical director having remained vacant for over a year.

Hyderabad: Do or die, residents tell SCB

Residents of Secunderabad Cantonment were busy serving an ultimatum to elected representatives to find a permanent solution to road closure problem during the meeting.

Deep brain stimulation better treatment for Parkinson’s

But the disease takes 15 years to get worse and doctors are opting for medication and therapy with early diagnosis so that it can be controlled. (Cedit: YouTube)

Telangana: Ration portability proves a huge hit

Ration portability has received huge response which is beyond our expectations.

Power from rooftop can meet 15% of Hyderabad’s need

Switching to solar power will also help contribute to the India’s overall rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) goal of 40 GW by 2022 which is crucial for India’s voluntary contribution to the Paris Agreement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham