Aadhaar stigmatises everybody: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Centre as to why it should insist on Aadhaar for all financial transactions as it stigmatises the entire population.

A five-judge Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.K. Sikri, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan also drew the attention of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for UIDAI to the petitioners’ allegation that such insistence creates a feeling among the public that all are under government’s scanner for frauds, terrorism and tax evasion.

Refuting the allegation, Mr. Mehta told the Bench “We want to link Aadhaar not because we see people as criminals, we only want to protect them from crime.”

He said the government is conscious of the criticism that the entire population is stigmatised.