search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Aadhaar stigmatises everybody: Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Apr 12, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 1:27 am IST
He said the government is conscious of the criticism that the entire population is stigmatised.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Centre as to why it should insist on Aadhaar for all financial transactions as it stigmatises the entire population.

A five-judge Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.K. Sikri, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan also drew the attention of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for UIDAI to the petitioners’ allegation that such insistence creates a feeling among the public that all are under government’s scanner for frauds, terrorism and tax evasion.

 

Refuting the allegation, Mr. Mehta told the Bench  “We want to link Aadhaar not because we see people as criminals, we only want to protect them from crime.”

He said the government is conscious of the criticism that the entire population is stigmatised. 

Tags: chief justice dipak misra, supreme court of india, aadhaar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 things to know before going vegan

According to studies, the more gradually people transition to veganism, the more likely they are to stick to it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Food review: Digging into some decadent delicacies, home style

Eggless Choco Orange Lava Cake by FreshMenu.
 

‘Um... no’: Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

Durbin was among many senators who grilled Zuckerberg on what the social network collected on its users.
 

Weight loss may be an indicator of cancer

Unintended weight loss in people over 60 exceeded the three per cent risk threshold for urgent investigation in NICE guidelines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have you experienced Instagram's new 'Focus' feature?

Instagram noted that the update will be available as part of the app's latest version 39.0 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
 

Cauvery row: Homecoming cut short! CSK’s IPL 2018 matches moved out of Chennai

Just a day after Chennai Super Kings’ happy homecoming at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the last-over thriller on Tuesday, the cricket fans in Chennai are dealt with a big blow as MS Dhoni-led CSK’s home games are shifted out of the city following protests over Cauvery row. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Students protest against change in exam pattern

Students told this newspaper that with none of the students’ issues being addressed, students are being abused and mentally demotivated

Hyderabad: Chilling rise in neonatal deaths

Experts state that five per cent of deaths are due to unknown reasons but the others are largely due to infections. (Representational image)

Days before death, Unnao rape victim's father named BJP MLA's brother as his attacker

The attack came after the family's failed attempts to get justice for their 18-year-old daughter, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh in June, 2017. (YouTube | Screengrab)

Can’t compel armed forces to buy ‘Made in India’ weapons: Niramala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the armed forces were at liberty to pick and choose the equipment they need from anywhere in the world. (Twitter Screengrab | @DefenceMinIndia)

Ravi Shankar Prasad wants promise from Rahul Gandhi after Mark Zuckerberg's apology

Union MInister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Congress President Rahul Gandhi should apologise and promise not to manipulate voters and divide the society in future. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham