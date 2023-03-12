  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2023 'Rumours': ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Rumours': Tejashwi on ED claims of Rs 600 cr 'proceeds of crime' detected in raids

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 12, 2023, 10:59 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2023, 10:59 am IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media (PTI)
 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media (PTI)

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has dubbed as "rumours" the claim of the Enforcement Directorate that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 600 crore were detected during searches on premises owned by him and close family members.

The RJD leader, who is currently away in Delhi, also said the BJP will be left embarrassed if he made public the "panchnama" (seizure list) signed after the raids.

"Just recall, in 2007, transactions worth Rs 8,000 crore, including a mall and hundreds of land plots, were alleged," tweeted Yadav, in an obvious reference to the land-for-hotels 'scam' pertaining to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister.

Now facing the heat in the land-for-jobs 'scam' pertaining to, roughly, the same period, Yadav also recalled his name being linked to a mall seized in Gurugram, which turned out to be owned by a private company.

The RJD had threatened legal action against media outlets for "wrongly" reporting that Yadav, the party supremo's son and heir apparent, owned the commercial establishment. "The BJP government (at the Centre) spreading rumours again, quoting sources. It should have asked its spin doctors to first settle the account on the previous operations, before coming up with the new tale of Rs 600 crore," Yadav said.

The ED had on Saturday said it seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and "detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore" after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs 'scam'.

"Let them make public the 'panchnama' (seizure list) signed after the raids. If we do so on our own, think of the embarrassment that these BJP leaders will have to face," added Yadav. The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members, including that of his son Tejashwi in Delhi.

The CBI had also recently questioned Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi -- former chief ministers of Bihar -- in the case. 

...
Tags: cbi summons tejashwi yadav, tejashwi yadav, bihar deputy chief minister tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar


Latest From Nation

Shah is expected to reach Thrissur by afternoon and will proceed to the famed Sakthan Thampuran palace, reconstructed in Kerala-Dutch style in 1795 by Sakthan Thampuran, the mighty ruler of the erstwhile Kingdom of Cochin, party sources said. — PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public rally in Kerala today

US national booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on AI flight

According to sources, Kavitha was to be made to sit face-to-face with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who was arrested in connection with the liquor policy case on Monday night. — PTI

ED summons K Kavitha again on March 16 for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF in Hyderabad (ANI)

Centre's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue in times to come: Shah



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue in times to come: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF in Hyderabad (ANI)

Skilled craftsmen are true spirit symbols of self-reliant India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman', on Saturday, (PTI)

Anurag Thakur questions BBC's journalistic independence

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur (PTI)

SC to hear pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on Monday

Supreme Court (PTI)

Democracy reached J&K grassroots: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->