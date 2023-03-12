  
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Karnataka's Mandya

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 12, 2023, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2023, 12:42 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega road show in the Mandya district of Karnataka on Sunday (ANI)
Mandya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega road show in the Mandya district of Karnataka on Sunday morning.

A huge crowd was seen gathered to give the Prime Minister a grand welcome as he arrived in Mandya to lay the foundation stone of multiple projects and inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

PM Modi got a rousing welcome as BJP supporters and locals showered with flower petals and raised slogans during his roadshow.

People lined on both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister's convoy passed. The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving at them.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 12 noon, the PM will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of key road projects in Mandya. Thereafter, at around 3:15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Hubballi-Dharwad.

"The rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects has been a testament to the vision of the Prime Minister to ensure world-class connectivity across the country. Moving ahead in this endeavour, Prime Minister will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation," the PMO said in a statement.

The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores.

It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. It will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway.

Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4130 crores.

The project will play a key role in boosting the connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours.

Apart from this, PM Modi will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crores, the institute currently offers 4-year B.Tech. programs, inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS program, M.Tech. and Ph.D. programmes.

He will also dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs. 20 crores.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the electrification of Hosapete - Hubballi - Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region.

"Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crores, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments," it said.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city.

The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crores. These efforts will enhance the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe and functional public spaces and transform the town into a futuristic urban centre.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre. The hospital will be developed at a cost of about Rs 250 crores and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region.

In order to further augment water supply in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 1040 crores.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crores.

The project aims to mitigate damage caused by floods and involves the construction of retaining walls and embankments.

Tags: pm modi in karnataka, bengaluru-mysuru expressway inauguration, karnataka elections, prime minister roadshow
Location: India, Karnataka, Mandya


