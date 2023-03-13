  
Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2023
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR admitted to AIG, his wife undergoes medical check-ups

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 13, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2023, 12:12 am IST
“Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao developed abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning following which he was examined. He was brought to AIG Hospitals, and CT as well endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started,” Dr. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals. (File Photo)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had to abruptly end a meeting with his daughter and BRS MLC K. Kavitha, ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao at the Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday after falling ill and rushed to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) hospital in Gachibowli on Sunday morning.

The CM's wife Shobha also underwent medical check-ups at the hospital after she complained of uneasiness, sources said. The hospital noted in a statement that the CM was admitted to AIG after experiencing abdominal pain, and that after performing a CT scan and endoscopy, the doctors detected a minor ulcer in his stomach.

"Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao developed abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning following which he was examined. He was brought to AIG Hospitals, and CT as well endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started," Dr. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals and chief gastroenterologist stated. The CM was discharged from the hospital at around 7 pm and he returned to Pragathi Bhavan thereafter.

