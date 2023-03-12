  
Centre's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue in times to come: Shah

PTI/ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 12, 2023, 10:36 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2023, 10:36 am IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF in Hyderabad (ANI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF in Hyderabad (ANI)

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that PM Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism will continue in the times to come.

Speaking at the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF here, he said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Noting that NDA government has successfully tackled internal security challenges in the last nine years, the union minister affirmed that violence is coming down substantially in Kashmir, while insurgency in Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas has also reduced and the people's confidence is increasing.

The number of people involved in terror activities is declining and many are laying down arms and joining the mainstream, he said.

For the first time, the CISF is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hakimpet here.

Last year, Shah attended the 53rd Raising Day ceremony of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram.

For the last couple of years, all paramilitary forces are celebrating their Raising day outside Delhi.

On March 19, CRPF will hold an annual Raising Day in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district which used to be once dominated by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

On March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on their Raising Day, and thanked them for providing round-the-clock security at key locations.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "On their Raising Day, best wishes to all CISF personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round-the-clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure."

"The force is known for its hardwork and professional outlook," added PM Modi.
Union Home Shah also wished the personnel of CISF on the raising day and saluted their unwavering commitment to the nation's security.

Taking to his Twitter, Amit Shah said, "Warm wishes to the personnel of CISF on their raising day. They have been instrumental in securing India's critical infrastructures and public places."

"I salute their unwavering commitment to the security of the nation," Amit Shah added.

...
