  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2023 Centre opposes pleas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre opposes pleas for validation of same-sex marriage in Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Mar 12, 2023, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2023, 12:50 am IST
The Centre said the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws. (Photo: PTI)
 The Centre said the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre has opposed in the Supreme Court a batch of petitions which seek legal recognition of same-sex marriages, saying that the issue has consequences and must be left to the legislature. The Union government also said interfering with the present system that is governed by personal laws “would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country and in accepted societal values”.

The government stuck to its earlier stand that same-sex marriage is not compatible with the concept of an “Indian family unit”, which it said consists of  “a husband, a wife and children which necessarily presuppose a biological man as a ‘husband’, a biological woman as a ‘wife’ and children born of the union between the two, who are reared by the biological man as father and the biological woman as mother”.

In an affidavit filed before the apex court which is due to hear the matter on Monday, the government submitted that despite decriminalisation of Section 377 Indian Penal Code, the petitioners can’t claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the country’s laws. It said even if such a right is claimed under Article 21 of the Constitution, such right can be curtailed by the competent legislature on permissible constitutional grounds, including legitimate State interest.

The government said the registration of marriages of same sex persons also results in the violation of existing personal as well as codified law provisions such as “degrees of prohibited relationship”, “conditions of marriage” and “ceremonial and ritual requirements” under the personal laws governing individuals. At the same time, it submitted that though the Centre limits its recognition to heterosexual relationships, there may be other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society and these “are not unlawful”.

The Centre said Western decisions that are without any basis in Indian constitutional law jurisprudence can’t be imported in this context, while asserting that granting recognition to human relations is a legislative function and can never be a subject of judicial adjudication. “Marriage, as an institution in law, has many statutory and other consequences under various legislative enactments. Therefore, any formal recognition of such human relationships cannot be regarded as just a privacy issue between two adults,” it said.

The government said that “the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitably presupposes a union between two persons of the opposite sex. This definition is socially, culturally and legally ingrained into the very idea and concept of marriage and ought not to be disturbed or diluted by judicial interpretation”.

Referring to laws dealing with marriage, the Centre said “a plain reading of the impugned laws makes plain that the legislative intent was to recognise marriage as being the union of one man and one woman only. The language employed in the provisions thereof – ‘female’, ‘woman’, ‘husband’, ‘wife’ etc -- is proof positive that the legislature in making these laws never intended that they should apply to any union other than heterosexual marriages. The terms used are specific, being capable of only one possible definition”.

The government said: “Using such gender-specific language was a conscious decision of Parliament and shows that gender-specific application of these laws is part of the legislative policy… Given the clear intent of Parliament… the court ought not to adopt a construction that would defeat such intent, nor should it expand the definition of marriage to such classes who were never meant to be covered under it. To do so would completely distort the language of the statute.”

The Centre sought to underline that “recognition and conferring rights recognising human relations which has its consequences in law, and privileges, is, in essence, a legislative function and can never be the subject matter of judicial adjudication”.

At least four gay couples in recent months asked the court to recognise same-sex marriages, setting the stage for a legal face-off with the Union government. The Centre said: “Amongst Hindus, it is a sacrament, a holy union for performance of reciprocal duties between a man and a woman. In Muslims, it is a contract but again envisaged only between a biological man and a biological woman. It will, therefore, not be permissible to pray for a writ of this court to change the entire legislative policy of the country deeply embedded in religious and societal norms.”

The Supreme Court had, on January 6, clubbed and transferred to itself all such petitions pending before different high courts, including the Delhi high court.

 

...
Tags: supreme court (sc), same-sex marriage, delhi high court, section 377
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

SC to hear pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on Monday
BJP MP opposes same-sex marriage

Latest From Nation

Delima started from her house in Asbestos Colony, Jagathgirigutta to deliver lunch to her mother, who is undergoing treatment in ESI hospital Erragadda. (Image By Arrangement)

School teacher killed by speeding truck

According to the IMD, the trough in westerly winds was extending between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level along the north, which could bring light to moderate rains or thundershowers to the state. (Representational DC Image)

IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana districts

Senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah (DC Image)

Why is father being spared, asks Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Kavitha probe

According to Dundigal police, the accused riding a bike reached the IOC petrol pump and asked G. Srikanth, the staffer, to fill the fuel. Srikanth asked them to wait for five minutes to which the men reportedly enraged and got into an argument. Following this, the accused who was in an inebriated condition attacked Srikanth with an iron rod and fled the scene. (Representational DC Image)

Another fuel station staffer attacked in Dundigal



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Skilled craftsmen are true spirit symbols of self-reliant India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman', on Saturday, (PTI)

Anurag Thakur questions BBC's journalistic independence

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur (PTI)

Shah promises zero tolerance to terrorism, extremism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the 54th Raising Day Parade of CISF in Hyderabad (DC)

SC to hear pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on Monday

Supreme Court (PTI)

Democracy reached J&K grassroots: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->