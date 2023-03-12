Amit Shah arrives for CISF's Raising Day event in Hyderabad

Union minister G.Kishan Reddy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K.Laxman welcome union home minister Amit Shah at Hakimpet air force station on Saturday night. Photo: By Arrangement

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah arrived here at the Hakimpet station of the Indian Air Force late on Saturday night. He was received by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K.Laxman and others.

Amit Shah will address the 54th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday, the first time the event is being held outside the national capital. He will then leave for Kerala.

Sources said attempts were being made to accommodate a meeting with the core team of the BJP before the Union minister left on Sunday.

Shah was to land in the city by 8.30 pm but was delayed.

In Kerala, Shah is scheduled to visit the Sakthan Thampuran Palace, offer prayers at the Sree Wadakkunathan temple and address a Janasakthi rally at the temple ground.