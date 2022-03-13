Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2022 KTR confident that H ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KTR confident that Hyderabad would emerge as the second-largest metropolis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2022, 12:11 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2022, 12:54 am IST
The Minister was responding to a debate on the municipal budget in the Assembly on Saturday
Minister for industries, IT and MA&UD, K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)
 Minister for industries, IT and MA&UD, K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao expressed the confidence that Hyderabad would emerge as the second-largest metropolis in the country after Delhi due to the steps taken by the TRS government for the overall development of the Telangana capital.

Replying to a debate on the municipal budget in the Assembly on Saturday, Rama Rao said other municipalities and municipal corporations in the state had witnessed remarkable development due to the measures and steps initiated by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao since 2014.

 

Rao said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 10,500 crore for municipal administration and urban development in Budget 2022-23 and the department has set itself to meet 10 development targets. These include setting up of integrated vegetable and meat markets and integrated vaikunta dhamams (crematoriums) with all facilities, 100 per cent water supply, master plan for every municipality, digital door numbering, mechanised dhobi ghat, faecal sludge treatment plant and improving green cover in all urban local bodies.

"The state is witnessing rapid urbanisation when compared with other states. Telangana is all set to become one of the few states where the urban population will be more than rural population very soon. There is an urgent need to spruce up urban infrastructure for which the TRS government has devised plans," Rama Rao said.

 

He listed out the various initiatives of the TRS government which he said contributed to the rapid development of towns and cities such as the new Municipal Act, drinking water supply, 24x7 power supply, TS-iPass for online building approvals through self certification within 21 days, sanitation, laying of roads, widening of roads, laying of flyovers, skyways, skywalks, link roads, solid waste management, storm water management, sewerage management etc.

Rama Rao said the government has sanctioned Rs 1,500 crore to bail out Hyderabad Metro Rail from the impact of the Covid lockdown besides providing connectivity to the Old City this year. Besides, rapid bus transit system will be launched from Kukatpally to Financial District.

 

...
Tags: industries and it minister k t rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has lowered the minimum qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2021 for all categories. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Neet-PG cut-off lowered

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

BJP govts to take charge after Holi

Over 55,772 pending cases of Rachakonda police were compounded in the Lok Adalat organised at the metropolitan sessions judge court at Ranga Reddy district. — Representational image/DC

Lok Adalat disposes over 3 lakh pending cases in TS

The board then constituted a 'rolling task force' to inspect the industries and carried out five inspections between January 6 and February 8. — Representational image/AFP

PCB orders closure of five pharma units in Yadadri district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Corps Commanders meeting failed to achieve any breakthrough

The 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China held on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children aged 5-12: Sources

The expected cost of the Corbevax vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. (Photo: Biological E)

Mann to take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's village on Wednesday

Kejriwal later tweeted his picture with Mr Mann saying, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab.” — Twitter

Issue regarding extra attempt to appear in exams very complicated, UPSC tells SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

India records single day rise of over 4k Covid cases, active caseload declines

A resident (R) undergoes a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->