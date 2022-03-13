KTR confident that Hyderabad would emerge as the second-largest metropolis

Hyderabad: Minister K.T. Rama Rao expressed the confidence that Hyderabad would emerge as the second-largest metropolis in the country after Delhi due to the steps taken by the TRS government for the overall development of the Telangana capital.

Replying to a debate on the municipal budget in the Assembly on Saturday, Rama Rao said other municipalities and municipal corporations in the state had witnessed remarkable development due to the measures and steps initiated by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao since 2014.

Rao said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 10,500 crore for municipal administration and urban development in Budget 2022-23 and the department has set itself to meet 10 development targets. These include setting up of integrated vegetable and meat markets and integrated vaikunta dhamams (crematoriums) with all facilities, 100 per cent water supply, master plan for every municipality, digital door numbering, mechanised dhobi ghat, faecal sludge treatment plant and improving green cover in all urban local bodies.

"The state is witnessing rapid urbanisation when compared with other states. Telangana is all set to become one of the few states where the urban population will be more than rural population very soon. There is an urgent need to spruce up urban infrastructure for which the TRS government has devised plans," Rama Rao said.

He listed out the various initiatives of the TRS government which he said contributed to the rapid development of towns and cities such as the new Municipal Act, drinking water supply, 24x7 power supply, TS-iPass for online building approvals through self certification within 21 days, sanitation, laying of roads, widening of roads, laying of flyovers, skyways, skywalks, link roads, solid waste management, storm water management, sewerage management etc.

Rama Rao said the government has sanctioned Rs 1,500 crore to bail out Hyderabad Metro Rail from the impact of the Covid lockdown besides providing connectivity to the Old City this year. Besides, rapid bus transit system will be launched from Kukatpally to Financial District.