Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2022 India logs 3,614 new ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India logs 3,614 new COVID cases, deaths below 100

ANI
Published Mar 12, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2022, 10:33 am IST
No. of fresh COVID-19 cases lowest in India since May 12, 2020
A health worker takes a swab sample of a women to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (AP)
 A health worker takes a swab sample of a women to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (AP)

New Delhi: India recorded 3,614 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

With this increase in new infections, the country's active caseload has gone up to 40,559. The weekly positivity rate is 0.52 per cent.

 

The government data shows that 89 COVID-19 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 5,15,803.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,185 people have been recovered from COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,31,513, as per government data. At present, the recovery rate is 98.71 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry also informed that about 179.91 crores (1,79,91,57,486) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

...
Tags: covid-19 india


Latest From Nation

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Devesh Kumar Mahla said information about the blaze was received around 1 am, following which police and fire officials reached the spot. (Representational Image)

7 killed as fire breaks out in shanties in northeast Delhi

Teams of the Revenue, Police, Excise, and Special Enforcement Bureau rushed to Jangareddygudem and started an inquiry into the cause of the deaths. (Representational image/DC)

Officials probing death of 16 persons in Jangareddygudem

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. — PTI file image

Post Congress’ debacle in polls, G-23 leaders get active again

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mann to take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's village on Wednesday

Kejriwal later tweeted his picture with Mr Mann saying, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab.” — Twitter

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

Prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case attacked, SC told

On October 3, 2021, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV that was allegedly being driven by Ashish Mishra. (AP file image)

No worry for students in Russia: India

Indian Embassy in Moscow (Image credit: indianembassy-moscow.gov.in)

Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children aged 5-12: Sources

The expected cost of the Corbevax vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. (Photo: Biological E)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->