CJI lays foundation stone for new building of IAMC-Hyderabad

Published Mar 12, 2022, 2:26 pm IST
 Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PIB/PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) here.

IAMC is currently operating from a temporary campus at Nanakramguda here.

 

In his address, he described the event as a happy occasion in the history of arbitration in the country.

He also expressed hope that the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, Hyderabad would gain great international reputation on par with the arbitration centres in Dubai, London and Singapore.

He thanked the Telangana government for allotting a valuable land and Rs 50 crores for the construction of the building.

Supreme Court Judges Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Hima Kohli and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma who are members of the IAMC Hyderabad's Board of Trustees, attended the event.

 

Several Telangana ministers and others were also present on the occasion.

...
