Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2022 Budget session: Rajy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget session: Rajya Sabha to get 19 additional business hours

ANI
Published Mar 12, 2022, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2022, 2:18 pm IST
The second part of the Budget session will begin on March 14 and conclude on April 8
The House will have four days for Private Member's Business and Question Hour will continue to be for one hour while the Zero Hour which was curtailed to half an hour during the first part will now be for a full one hour per each sitting. (Twitter)
 The House will have four days for Private Member's Business and Question Hour will continue to be for one hour while the Zero Hour which was curtailed to half an hour during the first part will now be for a full one hour per each sitting. (Twitter)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha will get additional 19 hours of business time in the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, resuming from Monday.

The House will sit from 11.00 am till 6.00 pm during the scheduled 19 sittings while it sat from 10.00 am till 3.00 pm during the first part of the Budget session.

 

With this increase in sitting time of one hour per sitting, Rajya Sabha will get 64 hours 30 minutes to transact the legislative business besides taking up the issues of public importance during the second part of the session.

The House will have four days for Private Member's Business and Question Hour will continue to be for one hour while the Zero Hour which was curtailed to half an hour during the first part will now be for a full one hour per each sitting.

The Budget session resumes after a 30-day recess during which the 'Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs)' examined the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

 

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is likely to give an account of the working during this recess of the DRSCs of Rajya Sabha in the House on Monday.

The first part of this budget session with 10 sittings concluded on February 11, 2022, with the House reporting productivity of 101.40 per cent.

After the President's Address to Members of both the Houses and presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23 on the first two days of the first part of this session, Rajya Sabha witnessed eight full consecutive sittings subsequently without disturbances and forced adjournments, doing so after about three years. The previous such performance was during the first 13 sittings of the Monsoon session in 2019.

 

No legislative business was proposed by the Government during the first part of this session, with both the Houses taking up discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President and the Union Budget.

During the first part of this session, Chairman Naidu urged the Members to enable smooth functioning of the House so that it could better the productivity of 94.00 per cent of the Budget session last year.

The second part of the Budget session will begin on March 14 and conclude on April 8.

...
Tags: rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PIB/PTI Photo)

CJI lays foundation stone for new building of IAMC-Hyderabad

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann(L) and Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Twitter)

AAP's Bhagwant Mann meets governor, stakes claim to form government in Punjab

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Devesh Kumar Mahla said information about the blaze was received around 1 am, following which police and fire officials reached the spot. (Representational Image)

7 killed as fire breaks out in shanties in northeast Delhi

A health worker takes a swab sample of a women to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (AP)

India logs 3,614 new COVID cases, deaths below 100



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

7 killed as fire breaks out in shanties in northeast Delhi

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Devesh Kumar Mahla said information about the blaze was received around 1 am, following which police and fire officials reached the spot. (Representational Image)

India logs 3,614 new COVID cases, deaths below 100

A health worker takes a swab sample of a women to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (AP)

Mann to take oath as Punjab CM in Bhagat Singh's village on Wednesday

Kejriwal later tweeted his picture with Mr Mann saying, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to invite me to the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfill every expectation of the people of Punjab.” — Twitter

Indian missile lands in Pakistan during test

Pakistan sought a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident which, it said, could have resulted in a serious aviation accident. (Representational image: PTI)

Prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case attacked, SC told

On October 3, 2021, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV that was allegedly being driven by Ashish Mishra. (AP file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->