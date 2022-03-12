Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2022 42 students affected ...
Nation, Current Affairs

42 students affected by food poisoning at school

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 12, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Spoilt eggs used in mid-day meal
42 students of the government school in the Viswanagar area of Nandyal town in Kurnool district fell sick after having their mid-day meal at the school premises on Friday. (Representational Photo:DC)
 42 students of the government school in the Viswanagar area of Nandyal town in Kurnool district fell sick after having their mid-day meal at the school premises on Friday. (Representational Photo:DC)

ANANTAPUR: Some 42 students of the government school in the Viswanagar area of Nandyal town in Kurnool district fell sick after having their mid-day meal at the school premises on Friday.

There was contamination of food as spoilt eggs were used in cooking, which caused food poisoning. Soon after the students started vomiting in the school, they were taken to the government hospital at Nandyal town.

 

Some 92 children were studying at the government school in Viswanagar locality of Nandyal municipality. The students were served the mid-day meal consisting of rice, asparagus, boiled egg and chickpea as part of the Friday menu fixed by the state government.

Soon after having their lunch, the students went to their classrooms. Many of them soon complained of stomach pain and started vomiting.

About 50 students with sensation of vomiting were shifted to the hospital and a team of doctors treated them. Nandyal hospital superintendent Dr.Vijayakumar said contamination of food was the cause. “All are being provided necessary medical aid. The students are safe,” he said.

 

Kurnool DEO Ranga Reddy went to Nandyala hospital and talked to the students and teachers over the incident. The DEO, after a preliminary enquiry, noted that spoilt eggs were served on the students. Action would be taken against the errant persons, he said.

...
Tags: mid-day meal, ap government schools, food poisioning
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu during the AP Budget session. (Photo: Facebook)

AP allots ₹ 43,052 crore for agriculture, allied sectors

The data, however, showed output growth in the mining sector rose to 2.8 per cent in January compared to a rise 2.6 per cent in December, while manufacturing sector output grew 1.1 per cent against a de-growth of 0.9 per cent in December. — Representational image/DC

Factory output expands by 1.3% in January

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath skirted the issue of Amaravati development in view of the recent high court verdict on the Three Capitals plan. (Photo: Facebook)

AP FM skirts Amaravati development in state budget

Several incidents of food poisoning in hostels and of students falling sick are being reported from erstwhile Adilabad district. (DC file photo)

Food poisoning incidents in student hostels on rise



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Biological E seeks EUA for COVID vaccine Corbevax for children aged 5-12: Sources

The expected cost of the Corbevax vaccine is Rs 145 excluding taxes. (Photo: Biological E)

IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

Indian nationals who were stranded in Sumy, on board a special train to Lviv in western Ukraine, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Issue regarding extra attempt to appear in exams very complicated, UPSC tells SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

India records single day rise of over 4k Covid cases, active caseload declines

A resident (R) undergoes a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

'Its PunjAAP now'

Bhagwant Singh Mann. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->