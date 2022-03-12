42 students affected by food poisoning at school

42 students of the government school in the Viswanagar area of Nandyal town in Kurnool district fell sick after having their mid-day meal at the school premises on Friday. (Representational Photo:DC)

ANANTAPUR: Some 42 students of the government school in the Viswanagar area of Nandyal town in Kurnool district fell sick after having their mid-day meal at the school premises on Friday.

There was contamination of food as spoilt eggs were used in cooking, which caused food poisoning. Soon after the students started vomiting in the school, they were taken to the government hospital at Nandyal town.

Some 92 children were studying at the government school in Viswanagar locality of Nandyal municipality. The students were served the mid-day meal consisting of rice, asparagus, boiled egg and chickpea as part of the Friday menu fixed by the state government.

Soon after having their lunch, the students went to their classrooms. Many of them soon complained of stomach pain and started vomiting.

About 50 students with sensation of vomiting were shifted to the hospital and a team of doctors treated them. Nandyal hospital superintendent Dr.Vijayakumar said contamination of food was the cause. “All are being provided necessary medical aid. The students are safe,” he said.

Kurnool DEO Ranga Reddy went to Nandyala hospital and talked to the students and teachers over the incident. The DEO, after a preliminary enquiry, noted that spoilt eggs were served on the students. Action would be taken against the errant persons, he said.