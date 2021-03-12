Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2021 Toolkit case: Delhi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Toolkit case: Delhi court extends protection from arrest granted to another activist

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2021, 11:36 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2021, 11:36 am IST
The counsel appearing for the accused told the court that his case was entirely different from the co-accused
Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after police sought an adjournment in the proceedings related to an anticipatory bail moved by Chaudhari in the matter. (Representational image)
 Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after police sought an adjournment in the proceedings related to an anticipatory bail moved by Chaudhari in the matter. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended by three days the interim protection from arrest granted to climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari, a co-accused along with Disha Ravi and others in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest. 

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after police sought an adjournment in the proceedings related to an anticipatory bail moved by Chaudhari in the matter.

 

He was recently granted transit bail by the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court.

During the brief hearing on Friday, the police urged the court to adjourn the matter till March 15, when the anticipatory bail applications filed by co-accused Disha Ravi and Shantanu Mukul are scheduled for hearing.

No coercive action be taken against the accused till next date of hearing, the court directed, after the accused informed the judge that the protection garnered by the high court was scheduled to end today.

The counsel appearing for the accused told the court that his case was entirely different from the co-accused as he had no role in making the toolkit.

 

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court had granted him protection from arrest until March 12, so that he can approach a court in Delhi, where an FIR had been registered under IPC Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The court had earlier granted regular bail to climate activist Disha Ravi in the case.

The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the toolkit document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. 

 

She was one of the editors of the toolkit document.

...
Tags: disha ravi toolkit case, delhi court, farmers protest delhi, shubham kar chaudhari, shantanu mukul
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Trinamool Congress supporters pray for the speedy recovery of party chief and West Bengal CM Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, outside SSKM hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI/Ashok Bhaumik)

Six-member TMC delegation to meet EC in Delhi on Friday over 'attack' on Mamata

According to sources, raw material for calcium and other medicines, made out of waste from prawn, are processed in the unit with nitrofurantoin, nitric acid etc. (Photo: ANI)

Explosion in chemical unit: two dead, four injured

Police stated that Ravindra created a ruckus at a polling station on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

TD leader arrested for disrupting poll process

Enthused, the government has decided to take the last quarter earnings into consideration while drafting the new Budget 2021-22 to be presented to the Legislature on March 18. (DC file photo)

With rise in revenue, boost to Telangana budget



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Steep rise in active COVID-19 cases recorded across India

Delhi recorded 409 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the positivity rate rose to 0.59 per cent. — PTI

Six-member TMC delegation to meet EC in Delhi on Friday over 'attack' on Mamata

Trinamool Congress supporters pray for the speedy recovery of party chief and West Bengal CM Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, outside SSKM hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI/Ashok Bhaumik)

Prime Minister Modi to seek Quad funds for COVID-19 vaccine

Sources said that the Indian role in the Quad vaccine initiative will “project and reinforce India’s credentials as a trusted, reliable manufacturer and supplier of quality vaccines”. (PTI file photo)

Central circulars on reducing minimum wages for Indian workers in Gulf draw flak

Gulf Workers Joint Action Committee going to Delhi to ask for repeal of laws reducing MRW of gulf workers. (ANI)

Adani goes on a buying spree in Telugu states

Sources privy to the developments told Deccan Chronicle that the Adani group will take 10 per cent equity in Olectra but the deal value is yet to be known. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham