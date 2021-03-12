Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2021 Six-member TMC deleg ...
Six-member TMC delegation to meet EC in Delhi on Friday over 'attack' on Mamata

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2021, 10:52 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2021, 10:52 am IST
Party leaders alleged that anti-social elements have been mobilised from the neighbouring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence
Trinamool Congress supporters pray for the speedy recovery of party chief and West Bengal CM Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, outside SSKM hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI/Ashok Bhaumik)
 Trinamool Congress supporters pray for the speedy recovery of party chief and West Bengal CM Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, outside SSKM hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI/Ashok Bhaumik)

New Delhi: A six-member parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Friday over concerns following the alleged attack on TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the party sources said.

Six TMC MPs from both the Houses of Parliament have flown to the capital to be part of the delegation which will meet the EC at 12 noon.

 

The delegation comprises Derek O'Brien (Leader, AITC Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha), Saugata Roy (MP, Lok Sabha), Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (MP, Lok Sabha), Satabdi Roy (MP, Lok Sabha), Pratima Mondal (MP, Lok Sabha) and Santanu Sen (MP, Rajya Sabha).

A delegation of the party also met poll panel officials in Kolkata on Thursday and later alleged that the "Election Commission did nothing despite there being reports of a possible attack on Banerjee".

Claiming that the attack was a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of the TMC supremo", party leaders alleged that anti-social elements have been mobilised from the neighbouring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence.

 

The EC can't shun responsibility as it is in charge of the law-and-order situation in poll-bound West Bengal, it said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was injured in the leg after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during campaigning at Nandigram on Wednesday, where the BJP has pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.

Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four to five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which she fell flat on her face.

The EC on Thursday sent a strongly-worded letter to the TMC on its memorandum over injuries to Banerjee during campaign, saying it looks "undignified to even respond" to allegations that the poll panel is doing things in the state at the behest of a "particular party".

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
