Nation Current Affairs 12 Mar 2021 As fuel price rises, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As fuel price rises, income of vehicle-driven job holders sees sharp drop

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Mar 13, 2021, 12:38 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 12:38 am IST
Most of the cabs are financed by banks and at the start of each month, they have to pay the EMIs
Auto driver unions ask for the fare hike if a reduction of fuel prices is not possible. — PTI file photo
 Auto driver unions ask for the fare hike if a reduction of fuel prices is not possible. — PTI file photo

HYDERABAD: The rise in petrol and diesel prices is making lives increasingly difficult for those dependent on vehicles to earn their living. App-based cabs and bikes, autorickshaws and app-based food delivery executives say they are no more able to make both ends meet.

The list of grievances is long. Most of the cabs are financed by banks. At the start of each month, they have to pay the EMIs. Food delivery boys make Rs 650 through 20 trips in 13 hours. Of this, they shell out around Rs 300 on fuel. Auto driver unions ask for the fare hike if a reduction of fuel prices is not possible.

 

Thirty-eight-year-old Laxmi, a resident of Kushaiguda, drives a SUV for an app-based company. Two years back, Laxmi lost her husband due to chronic lung infection. From then on, she’s the sole bread earner for the family and will have to raise her daughter and son.

The rise in diesel prices has made her life difficult. “The fare remains the same while the diesel price is going up and up. I make a trip of 20 km on average a day. After the commission taken by the app operator, I get Rs 350. From this, close to Rs 200 is going for fuel.”

 

Laxmi asks: “How can I pay the EMI of Rs 22,000? I will also have to pay my house rent and fees for children’s education.”

“The lockout has made our lives tough. The corporate companies’ shuttle service arrangements for their staff have been cancelled. Now, the prices of fuel are making our lives tougher.”

Sathi Reddy, member of the autorickshaw drivers joint action committee, said, “The fuel prices are rising day by day. But the fares remain the same. The minimum fare is Rs 20 and for each subsequent kilometre, it is Rs 15. There are more than one lakh autos in the city. Our appeal to the government is to either decrease the fuel prices or increase the fares.”

 

Santosh Naik, a food delivery boy, said, “For the past three years, I have been working as a food delivery boy for am app-based company. The companies are paying us Rs 15 per order for a distance of 2.5 km. I spend 13 hours a day to have 20 orders delivered. Out of this deal, I make around Rs 650. But, from this, the spend for fuel is about Rs 300. The situation is the same with all the food delivery boys.”

...
Tags: hike in fuel prices, delivery boys life difficult hike in fuel price, food delivery boys cab drivers hit fuel price hike, lockdown hit delivery boys earning, auto drivers seek hike in fare


Latest From Nation

To commemorate the day, the Chief Minister released Tricolour balloons. (Image: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

KCR launches 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

BJP in-charge of AP V. Muralidharan tweeted that the candidate would have the support of Jana Sena. — Twitter

BJP to contest Tirupati by-election with Jana Sena support

The water was neither potable nor could it be used for domestic purposes. — DC Image

‘Contaminated’ drinking water irks Chandrayanagutta residents in Hyderabad

We doused the fire within 10 to 15 minutes. There were no casualties. — DC Image

Fire breaks out at Panjagutta flyover, videos go viral



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Steep rise in active COVID-19 cases recorded across India

Delhi recorded 409 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the positivity rate rose to 0.59 per cent. — PTI

Prime Minister Modi to seek Quad funds for COVID-19 vaccine

Sources said that the Indian role in the Quad vaccine initiative will “project and reinforce India’s credentials as a trusted, reliable manufacturer and supplier of quality vaccines”. (PTI file photo)

Protesting farmers announce 3-hour nationwide roadblock on February 6

A farmer during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on January 31, 2021. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Toll climbs to 14 in Uttarakhand glacier burst, 143 still missing

Rescue operations underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (PTI)

Odisha claims no loss of life in Similipal forest fire, issues SOP to regulate blaze

While the government is yet to ascertain the cause of the blaze, local people said that forest fire is an annual phenomenon in Similipal but the intensity is high this year. (Twitter/@nv_odisha)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham