Coronavirus cases in India touch 73, Kerala has maximum cases

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2020, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 6:32 pm IST
The number of people infected with coronavirus climbed up to 73 in India with Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reporting a surge in cases
A doctor checks the temperature of a child passenger as part of precautionary measures against the new coronavirus, at a railway station in Jammu (PTI)
New Delhi: The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has gone up to 73. Out of these 73 people, 56 are Indian citizens.

With 17 coronavirus positive cases, the maximum number of cases in the country has been reported from Kerala.

 

Maharashtra reported 11 cases while in Uttar Pradesh there were 10 positive cases including a foreigner, according to latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

People can avoid catching the virus by taking simple precautions such as washing hands with soap, using hand sanitisers, maintaining good respiratory hygiene and maintaining a distance of at least 3 feet from anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

