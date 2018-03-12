search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath's women staff thrashed, locked up for protesting over late salaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 12, 2018, 8:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 8:42 pm IST
According to media reports, employees alleged that they have not received their salaries for the last four months.
The Station House Officer (SHO) of Vibhuti Kand, Satyendra Kumar Rai said that after rushing to the spot they found that one Shalu Yadav had fainted, while Shama, Shalini and Shivani had vomited. (Photo: File)
 The Station House Officer (SHO) of Vibhuti Kand, Satyendra Kumar Rai said that after rushing to the spot they found that one Shalu Yadav had fainted, while Shama, Shalini and Shivani had vomited. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Women staff of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 1076 helpline claimed they were locked up and tortured on Friday for protesting against non-payment of salaries.

According to media reports, employees alleged that they have not received their salaries for the last four months but when they protested against it, they were beaten up and locked in a room in the Cyber Tower office in Vibhuti Khand.

 

A member of the staff informed the media that when they arrived in office on Friday, they were not allowed to punch their cards but were instead asked to mark their attendance on a piece of paper.

The employees did not agree to this and retaliated demanding immediate payment of pending salary, after which they would leave.

They were then taken into a room for negotiation, but were locked in.

Over ten other female employees also fainted during the protest and had to be rushed to the nearby Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

The police informed that they received a call around 7:30 am that around 100 employees were locked up and some had even consumed a substance.

Reports in the media did not clarify what the substance was.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Vibhuti Kand, Satyendra Kumar Rai said that after rushing to the spot they found that one Shalu Yadav had fainted, while Shama, Shalini and Shivani had vomited.

They were then taken to the RML Hospital.

CCTV footage from the facility is currently being investigated, Rai said.

Dr DS Negi of RML hospital however said that none of the patients had consumed any toxic substance.

Dhruv Mishra, project head of the call centre, denied all allegations and said that salaries were deposited to employees' bank accounts on February 8.

He told the media that, “We have 1,200 employees working in three shifts. Only some have problems because of bank issues.”

The call centre was set up in December with the help of an NGO to channelise the complaints of the people of the state and for offering quick redressal, say reports.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up women staff, ram manohar lohia hospital, up crime, up law and order
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is very difficult to repair: iFixit

While the guys figured out that most of the components are modular and can be replaced independently, the outer shell of the Galaxy S9 makes it difficult to gain access to the internals.
 

Tinder's most right-swiped man shares dating tips

Talking about exes is a big no - not even about places you have visited with your ex. (Photo: Instagram/Stefan-Pierre)
 

Artist paints intricate masterpieces on used teabags

Instead of disposing of used teabags, Ruby Silvious, a Philippines-born, US-based artist is regenerating them into intricate pieces of art. (Photo: Twitter/Ruby Silvious)
 

Albert Einstein's violin fetches more than Rs 3 crores at auction

He started playing a violin at the age of six (Photo: AFP)
 

Google honours Sir Willian Henry Perkin with a doodle on his 180th birthday

It was an accidental discovery made when he was only 18 (Photo: Google)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Prisoner climbs on high-tension pole, demands suspension of cop

According to Cherapally Deputy Superintendent (Central Prison) Dashrath, prisoner Mohammad Khaja Pasha, who is serving a life term, demanded suspension of Sub-Inspector Nagaraju of Shankarpally police station. (Photo: File | Representational)

Just want to serve party: SP MP Naresh Agrawal, 3 other leaders join BJP

Addressing the press, Agrawal said, 'I just want to serve the BJP, I have no conditions and no demands for a ticket in the Rajya Sabha.' (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: Unidentified miscreants shoot cop dead during election duty

According to sources, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body from a farm. (Photo: File | Representational)

No business for sixth straight day: LS adjourned amid multiple Opposition protests

TRS, TDP, AIADMK and YSR Congress members stormed the Well carrying placards and raised slogans in support of their demands. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Farmers' role for separate Maha can't be forgotten: Sena backs protest march

'Today, thousands of 'Dharma Patils' have come to Mantralaya (the state secretariat) chanting slogans of 'Jai Kisan'. Their anger and pain will burn the government,' the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'. (Photo: DC | Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham