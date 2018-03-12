Over 20,000 farmers of Kisan Sabha take stir to Vidhan Bhavan

Around 35,000 farmers across Maharashtra arrive at Ramabai Nagar in Mumbai on Sunday . (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Mumbai: Around 20,000 farmers of Kisan Sabha who have come walking all the way from Nashik will protest outside Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. The farmers are protesting for their rights and agrarian crisis. Some of the demands include transfer of forestland titles, renew rations cards, 1.5 times price to agriculture products.

Except the ruling BJP, all other major political parties — Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, RPI, Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh and MNS have lent their support to the farmers’ protest.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led government had requested the farmers to withdraw their protest march, but the farmers have refused to do so. The protest has embarrassed the BJP-led state government, which claimed to take various measures to tackle farmers’ crisis.

The tribal farmers started the long march from Nashik to Mumbai on March 6. Water resources minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan met the leaders of Kisan Sabha and Communist Party of Marxist during the protest requesting them to withdraw the march on Vidhan Bhavan. However, the farmers refused.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress state president Ashok Chavan declared their support to the protest.