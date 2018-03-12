New low in Indo-Pak ties: Envoys trade 'harassment' charges to them, families

Indian government sources also said Pakistani security agencies are resorting to “aggressive surveillance, violation of physical space and tailing of officers in close and dangerous proximity”.

New Delhi: Another huge diplomatic spat has hit Indo-Pak relations, this time pertaining to “harassment” of diplomats and their families, with both sides lodging protests on the matter with each other. Indian

Government sources said, “harassment is the new normal for Indian High Commission personnel in Islamabad” for the past more than one year, with the Indian High Commissioner lodging a strong protest nearly a month ago on February 16 with Islamabad “against multiple acts of hooliganism against Indian properties and personnel.”

Sources added adding that “in view of such an atmosphere of intimidation, most families have returned to India and children have been withdrawn from schools.”

Sources said, “India’s residential complex in Islamabad was raided by Pakistan agencies who expelled all Pakistani service providers and later disconnected power and water supply” and that “despite the (Pakistani) foreign secretary’s assurance, the power supply was not restored for over two weeks.”

