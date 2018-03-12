Just want to serve party: SP MP Naresh Agrawal, 3 other leaders join BJP

Addressing the press, Agrawal said, 'I just want to serve the BJP, I have no conditions and no demands for a ticket in the Rajya Sabha.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Naresh Agrawal, along with three other party leaders - Nitin Agrawal, Mukesh Agrawal and Madhu Mishra - joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Their initiation into the party took place in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Addressing the press, Agrawal said, "My status was reduced to that of a film actor. Because of her, the ticket was not given to me, which I did not find right. I just want to serve the BJP, I have no conditions and no demands for a ticket in the Rajya Sabha."

Meanwhile, Goyal welcomed Agrawal to the party and said, "I heartily welcome my friend Naresh Agrawal in the Bharatiya Janata Party. His whole team today joined the party. I congratulate Naresh ji, Nitin ji, Mukesh ji, and Madhur Mishra ji and thousands of party workers along with them who recognised the development taking place in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and especially the rapid development that has swept Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

"Naresh Agrawal ji felt he could serve the country and his state better if he joined the BJP," Goyal added.

Agrawal represents Hardoi constituency in the Rajya Sabha, and his term expires in March.