search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tried to reason out with Shami for family's sake before filing FIR: Hasin Jahan

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 8:08 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 8:08 am IST
Jahan's comments came in response to Shami's appeal to her to 'patch-up for the sake of their children and family.'
The Kolkata Police on Friday booked Mohammed Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections after Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer. (Photo: PTI)
 The Kolkata Police on Friday booked Mohammed Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections after Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan on Sunday said she had tried to reason out with the cricketer before lodging a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him. 

The Kolkata Police on Friday booked Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections after Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer. 

 

Jahan's comments on Sunday came in response to Shami's appeal to her to "patch-up for the sake of their children and family", while talking to television channels earlier on Sunday. 

Also Read: FIR against Mohammed Shami for attempt to murder, domestic abuse

"I request her to get over the past and start life afresh. The past few days had been very bad for everyone. I had to even skip practice," the cricketer said.

Asked about Shami's appeal, Jahan said, "I had been trying to save my family. I had tried to reason out with him for a long time."

The cricketer, in posts on his Facebook page and Twitter handle, earlier claimed that her allegations were false and a conspiracy to defame him.

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan, kolkata police
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking: Doctors use man’s leg as pillow after amputation, investigation launched

A video footage of the same has emerged however, it is unclear if he was aware of what he was lying on while his severed leg was propped up. (Youtube Screengrab/ My India)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
 

Tips for women who are joining a new job

If a woman is working during night shifts, then she must ensure, whether cab facility is available or not. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xbox One X and One S to get AMD FreeSync displays’ support

This Xbox One X is priced at Rs 44,990 in India.
 

Google is modifying its search bar on its mobile site

Google released this year Android P Preview version to Pixel users recently.
 

Aishwarya ‘snubbed’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘ode to women’, Twiteratti furious

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek in 2007.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Udupi DC Priyanka Mary Francis to appear before court in Bengaluru

Priyanka Mary Francis

SKSJ Technological Inst in B'luru students suffer for lack of power, water, toilets

A view of the SKSJ Technological Institute in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Device to prevent bunking lectures, proxy attendance

Pioneering the move with the aid of technological advancements is MVJ College of Engineering (MVJCE), which would implement a new Bluetooth Attendance Tracking System, a student innovation from their own campus.

Bengaluru: GST hits farm equipment makers, farmers hard

The farmers in the city are demanding a reduction of GST on high tech agricultural equipment.

Slain Sunjuwan attack plotter had plans to strike outside J&K: officials

The killing of Mufti Waqas has dealt a severe blow to Jaish-e-Mohammed as he was planning to target other parts of India. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham