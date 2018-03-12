search on deccanchronicle.com
Consensus on Ayodhya difficult, but temple will be built, says RSS

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 1:34 am IST
RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi also stressed that the matter was sub judice.
 RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi (Photo: PTI)

Nagpur: The RSS on Sunday said building a consensus on the Ayodhya dispute was not going to be easy, but stressed that a Ram Temple — “and nothing else” — would be constructed in the Uttar Pradesh town.

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi also stressed that the matter was sub judice. “It is certain that the Ram Temple will be constructed at that place (Ayodhya) and nothing else can be built there, this is also decided, Mr Joshi told reporters here on the sidelines of the RSS’ all-important Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting.

 

Confident of a favourable judgement from the Supreme Court on the matter, Mr Joshi said the construction of temple would begin after the court’s order and it would be built on the basis of its verdict on the ownership of land. On spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar’s efforts at developing consensus between the different parties on the issue, he said consensus building was not going to be easy. 

