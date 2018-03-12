search on deccanchronicle.com
After Naresh Agrawal joins BJP, Sushma disapproves of his comment on Jaya Bachchan

ANI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 9:14 pm IST
Naresh Agrawal said that he was humiliated by the SP as he lost the Rajya Sabha election ticket to Jaya Bachchan.
'Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable,' Swaraj tweeted. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Naresh Agrawal's statement directed at veteran actor and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Jaya Bachchan has not gone down well with Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.

"Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable," the External Affairs Minister (EAM) tweeted.

 

In his initiation ceremony at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Naresh Agrawal said that he was humiliated by the SP as he lost the Rajya Sabha election ticket to Jaya Bachchan.

"My status was reduced to that of a film actor. Because of her, the ticket was not given to me, which I did not find right," he said.

Read: Just want to serve party: SP MP Naresh Agrawal, 3 other leaders join BJP

Agrawal represents the Hardoi constituency at the Upper House, and at the expiration of his term, the party has chosen to field Bachchan from that seat.

Bachchan is a three-time MP and was first elected to the Upper House by the Samajwadi Party in 2004 till March 2006. She got a second term from June 2006 and was re-elected in 2012 for the third term.

Her third term comes to an end on April 3.

