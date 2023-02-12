  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 12 Feb 2023 PM Modi inaugurates ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 12, 2023, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2023, 4:57 pm IST
Representational image (File Photo)
 Representational image (File Photo)

Dausa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa on Sunday.

The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch is set to reduce the travel time between the national capital and Jaipur considerably.

The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the foundation laying/inauguration of a total four projects, including the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, worth more than Rs 18,000 crore.

Modi said when the government invests in highway projects, ports, railways, optical fibre, and opens medical colleges, it gives strength to traders, small shopkeepers and industries. "Investment on infrastructure attracts more investment."

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

Modi said the new section will reduce the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi to half.

The PM said those who travel to Delhi for work can now come back to home in the evening after finishing their task. The PM said that rural 'haats' are being developed around the expressway where the local artisans can sell their article.

He said the expressway will benefit the Sariska National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Ranthambore National Park as well as cities such as Jaipur and Ajmer.

Rajasthan is already known for its tourism sector and the attraction will increase further with the new infrastructure project, the prime minister said.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders were present on the stage during the function.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the programme through a video link.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the programme through a video link.

While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister's residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the event from a function held in Nuh district.

Earlier, the PMO said Modi's emphasis on building excellent road infrastructure as an engine of growth, development and connectivity in "New India" is being realised by the construction of a number of ongoing world class expressways across the country.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours, it said.

The expressway will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and as many multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with the new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

It will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country, the PMO said.

...
Tags: delhi-mumbai expressway, pm modi, jaipur, rajasthan
Location: India, Rajasthan


Latest From Nation

Representational image (AP)

Vadodara civic body to reduce 'dog tax' after poor response from pet owners

(Representional Image: DC)

Chief justices appointed to four high courts

AAP workers protesting in Uttarakhand on Sunday. (Source: Twitter)

AAP protests outside BJP headquarters over Adani issue

Representational image

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from cyber frauds



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ramesh Bais to take over as Maha Governor as Prez accepts resignation of BS Koshyari

Newly appointed Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais (left) and former Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari. (ANI)

As in physiotherapy, continuity, conviction necessary for country's development: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 60th national conference of Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) in Ahmedabad via video conferencing from New Delhi, Saturday. (TI Photo)

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from cyber frauds

Representational image

UP to have maximum number of domestic flights in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, in Lucknow, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

'Had to plan my visits by train': CM Stalin writes to Gadkari on bad roads

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Twitter/@mkstalin)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->