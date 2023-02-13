  
Nation, Current Affairs

Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams commence at Srikalahasti today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Feb 13, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 1:10 am IST
The temple administration is spending ₹4 crore on making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival, particularly Lingodbhava Darshan on the February 18 the Maha Sivaratri day. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Tirupati: The Annual 14-day Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Shrine at the temple town of Srikalahasti in Tirupati district will start off with Ankurarpanam and Dhwajarohanam atop the Bhakta Kannappa hillock on Monday.

This will be followed by important events like Nandi-Simha Vahana Seva, Rathotsavam, Teppotsavam, Adhikara Nandi-Kamadhenu Vahana Seva and Kalyanotsavam. The festival will conclude with Shanthi Abhishekam on February 26.

The temple administration is spending ₹4 crore on making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival, particularly Lingodbhava Darshan on the Maha Sivaratri on February 18.

The temple has been tastefully decorated with colourful LED bulbs and attractive rangolis. All the Vahanams have been readied to serve the Lord during the auspicious Brahmotsavams.

The temple trust board is forming three circles – Nandi, Bhakta Kannappa and Shivaiah – at highways leading to Nellore, Chennai, and Tirupati. This year, about three lakh pilgrims are expected to worship Lord Shiva on the Maha Shivaratri, while more than one lakh will attend the Giri Pradakshina on February 22, said Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Vari Devasthanams Trust Board chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu. He underlined that there will be no VIP darshan during the Brahmotsavams, so that all devotees can have Laghu Darshan despite the rush.

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that anticipating heavy rush of devotees, temple administration has erected pandals, toilets and bathing ghats along the Swarnamukhi River.

Special arrangements have been made for Giri Pradakshina, during which devotees walk along a 21-kilometer path. All amenities will be provided to devotees along this path, including food and drinking water. Cultural programmes will be conducted on all 14 days for devotees, the MLA added.

Tags: maha sivaratri, brahmotsavams, srikalahasti, ankurarpanam, dhwajarohanam, swarnamukhi river
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


