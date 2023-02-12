  
Nation, Current Affairs

Huge crowds gather as Srisailam Brahmotsavalu begin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 12, 2023, 12:40 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2023, 12:40 am IST
Anantapur: The 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavalu began with great fervour at the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Temple in Srisailam on Saturday.

The annual Brahmotsavalu started with Kalash Sthapana and poojas of deities by temple trust chairman Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy and executive officer (EO) S. Lavanna. Dwajarohanam took place in the evening.

Temple authorities stopped all Arjitha Sevas so that the large number of devotees could have darshan of the God on a priority basis. Srikalahasti Temple trust chairman A. Sreenivasulu and EO K.V. Sagar Babu offered traditional silk clothes to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika on the occasion.

Nandyal collector Manjeer Jilani said a separate control room has been set up with toll free numbers 08524-287004, 08524-287288, and 08524-287289 for convenience of devotees during the 11-day Brahmotsavalu.

