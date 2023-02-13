Cops on bikes to patrol 30km RK beach stretch: CM to launch beach policing shortly

"A 10-member patrol team on bikes would be moving from RK Beach to Bheemili in three shifts, checking anti-social activities and offering help to the needy." said police commissioner Srikanth. (File Photo)

Visakhapatnam: The much-needed tourist police stations in Vizag and other places will be launched by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A trial run of the beach police bike patrol system was done by a team of the cops with 10 bikes till Bheemili on Sunday. Cops’ interactions with tourists was a part of a trial run.

Six police constables, of whom three were women, would man the tourist kiosk at RK Beach. Two constables would be on shore patrolling at any given time.

“We have trained a few constables in soft skills and sent them to star hotels, where they interacted with the tourists,” said police commissioner Srikanth.

“The tourist policing system is in vogue in Goa and Rajasthan, states where the tourist footfall is more. This system is working well and helping tourists,’’ said the commissioner.

He said the city has been witnessing a steady increase in the foreign tourist arrivals. Next month, it is hosting global events like the G20 meetings and the Global Tech Summit 2023, for which visitors from several countries would be present.

Foreigners often find it difficult to report the theft of their passports, loss of valuable documents and even cheating by various elements or fraudulent agencies. These kiosks, each having two personnel, would help them file the case and speed up the recovery.

The commissioner said the kiosks would be managed with minimum budgetary support and man power. Another officer said the tourist police would reduce the burden on the regular police.