Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat seeks NIA probe into hijab row

Mangaluru: Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat has sought an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the hijab controversy. He has written to Karnataka Chief Minister asking the case to be handed over to the NIA.

K Raghupathi Bhat is the president of the college development committee at the Women’s Government PU College, Udupi where the Hijab issue first began. The girls of Udupi College have moved the High Court on the issue.

Speaking to reporters Bhat termed the controversy not as a simple case but a well-planned plot.

“Earlier we thought only CFI (Campus Front of India) was behind this. Now it is clear that the Congress is also backing this. AIMIM party workers too have come to instigate the issue,” the MLA said.

He blamed the external forces for instigating and fuelling the controversy.

Alleging a well-planned conspiracy, Bhat said that innocent girls are being brainwashed.

"Six Muslim girl students of the college had opened Twitter accounts in October-November last year and posted the contents of CFI statements on their accounts which were ‘anti-national," he added.

The MLA added that a comprehensive investigation by the NIA is required to bring out the reasons for turning the hijab issue into a controversy.