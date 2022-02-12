Nation Current Affairs 12 Feb 2022 Police hold flag mar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Police hold flag marches in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2022, 11:02 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2022, 11:02 am IST
The flag marches were held on Friday evening at Puttur and Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district
Flag marches were held in Udupi, Kaup, Kundapur, Karkala, Padubidri, Brahmavar, Byndoor and Shirva. (ANI)
 Flag marches were held in Udupi, Kaup, Kundapur, Karkala, Padubidri, Brahmavar, Byndoor and Shirva. (ANI)

Mangaluru: Police held flag marches across the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as part of preventive measures in the wake of the hijab controversy.

The flag marches were held on Friday evening at Puttur and Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district. The highly trained 97th Battalion Rapid Action Force (RAF) who handle law and order issues took part in the march with 130 personnel, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar said.

 

He said the RAF, stationed at Panambur here, will be pressed into action in the event of any law and order issue to ensure the safety of the public.

Udupi police also conducted a flag march on Friday at several places in the district, the epicentre of the hijab controversy. Flag marches were held in Udupi, Kaup, Kundapur, Karkala, Padubidri, Brahmavar, Byndoor and Shirva.

Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan said the safety of the public will be ensured and the route march is to instil confidence among the people.

...
Tags: karnataka hijab controversy
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

Centre to hold discussions with TS, AP govts on bifurcation issues

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar speaks during a press conference following a bilateral meeting during the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Melbourne on February 12, 2022. (William WEST / AFP)

Current situation at LAC arisen due to China's disregard: Jaishankar

Muslim woman holds placards during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in Hyderabad (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on Hijab row

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

SC asks UP govt to withdraw recovery notices against anti-CAA protesters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Active surveillance of Zika virus needed to prevent future outbreaks: ICMR-NIV study

Last year, India reported Zika virus cases in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Udupi college allows students wearing Hijab - but to be seated in separate classrooms

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district. (Photo: PTI)

EPS accepts CM Stalin's challenge for live debate on NEET

Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI)

Karnataka on boil over hijab, schools, colleges given 3-day holiday

Muslim students hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in New Delhi, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP/Altaf Qadri)

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->