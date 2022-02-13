KTR reviews railway crossing issues

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday held a review meeting on issues related to the construction of road under bridges (RuBs) and road over bridges (RoBs) at various railway crossings in Hyderabad city. Officials from the South Central Railways (SCR), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the revenue department participated in the meeting. k t rama rao

Rama Rao asked the officials to come up with a comprehensive plan for works to be undertaken on railway crossings in Hyderabad. He asked the GHMC officials to work in tandem with the SCR officials to come up with the plan. He asked the officials to take up railway crossing structure work at a faster pace.

Rama Rao said the government introduced the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) to strengthen the road network in Hyderabad. He also discussed the limitations in reducing traffic congestion near railway crossings in the city. He said the GHMC was completing the SRDP works as per the timeline given whereas there was a lag in works related to the SCR.

Rama Rao said there was a need to develop structures at the railway crossings including road under bridges. He also stated that old RuBs such as the one at the Ramgopalpet in Secunderabad needed to be revamped on a war-footing.

During the meeting, officials from the SCR assured to provide complete support to the GHMC in taking up works at railway crossings. They also assured to complete the work at a fast pace.